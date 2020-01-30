A program-record 10 Virginia football players earned ACC All-Academic team honors, the ACC announced Thursday.
The conference began the recognition in 1954, and Virginia’s previous record came in 1996, when nine players made the list.
The ACC considers athletic achievements when making the list, and the athletes need to hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher during their academic careers. The players also need a minimum 3.0 GPA in the previous semester.
UVa led the league with 10 players on the list. Clemson came second with eight players, and each ACC school placed at least one player on the list. A total of 62 players made the team.
Joey Blount, Tanner Cowley, Nash Griffin, Eli Hanback, Bobby Haskins, Terrell Jana, Jordan Mack, Bryce Perkins, Joe Reed and Dillon Reinkensmeyer were the 10 Cavaliers selected.
Both Mack and Reinkensmeyer made the team for the third consecutive season, while Reed earned his second honor. Every other player made their way onto the list for the first time.
Blount, Hanback, Mack, Perkins and Reed also earned All-ACC honors for their on-field performance. They helped lead the Cavaliers to a 9-5 record, and a 6-2 mark in conference. Mack also was a finalist for the Campbell Trophy, which is known as the “Academic Heisman.”
Virginia beat Virginia Tech to earn the ACC Coastal Division crown and a spot in the ACC Championship Game. Virginia lost to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game before earning a spot in the Orange Bowl for the first time in program history. The season ended with a 36-28 loss to Florida.
It was a historic season on the field for Virginia, and the Cavaliers also broke records in the classroom.
