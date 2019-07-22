The Virginia football team was picked to win the ACC Coastal Division on Monday by the 173 media members credentialed for last week’s 2019 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Cavaliers, who received 82 first-place votes in the poll, are coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 28-0 win over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. Virginia returns starting quarterback Bryce Perkins as well as nine starters on defense.
Miami was picked to finish second in the Coastal, followed by Virginia Tech.
All seven teams in the Coastal Division received at least one first-place vote.
Defending national champion Clemson is an overwhelming favorite to win its fifth consecutive ACC title. The Tigers, who posted a perfect 15-0 record last season en route to earning their second College Football Playoff championship in three years, were also chosen to repeat as Atlantic Division winners. Syracuse was picked to finish second.