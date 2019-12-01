For the first time since Oct. 6, the Virginia football team is back in the AP top 25 poll.
The Cavaliers came in at No. 22 in this week’s edition of the AP poll, which was released on Sunday. They ranked 22nd in this week’s coaches poll as well.
It is the first time since 2007 that UVa earned a spot in the AP top 25 in the month of December. The Cavaliers ranked 21st in the Dec. 2, 2007 poll, but eventually fell out of the final rankings after a loss to Texas Tech in the Gator Bowl.
Bronco Mendenhall’s squad beat Virginia Tech on Friday for the first time since 2003, and the victory clinched the ACC Coastal Division championship for the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC). They’ll face Clemson, which comes in at No. 3 in this week’s AP poll, on Saturday night in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.
With Friday’s win, UVa’s winning streak grew to four games. The Cavaliers have scored at least 33 points in each of their past four games. They’ll face a challenge Saturday against a Clemson defense that hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 20 points in a game this season.
