Virginia women’s basketball fans got a look at what the future might hold Sunday during Sunday’s 90-60 victory over Notre Dame at John Paul Jones Arena.
Several first-year players made major contributions as Virginia (8-12, 3-6 ACC) matched the highest point total by an ACC team this season and scored 90 points for the first time since 2017.
Freshman Carole Miller had a career day, scoring a team-high 18 points against the Fighting Irish, eclipsing her previous career high of 10 points. It was a breakthrough performance for Miller, who scored more points Sunday than she had in her previous five games combined.
“It felt really good, because it has felt like I have not been playing the best that I could, personally,” Miller said. “When you have people around you telling you, ‘You can score, you can do this, you can do that’ but it takes you to go out and do it.”
Miller did it on Sunday.
The former ESPN Top 100 recruit went 7-of-12 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line during her 18-point performance. Miller also had two rebounds and two assists.
“In this game, I just felt it and I had in my head that they can’t guard me,” Miller said Sunday.
While Miller had a breakthrough game, fellow first-year Shemera Williams continued her recent tear, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists against Notre Dame. Williams, who earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors of the second time this season on Monday, has scored in double figures in four of her past five games.
The freshman contributions didn’t stop there.
Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, who was making her first career start, recorded her second career double-double for Virginia, finishing with 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Meg Jefferson scored a career-high seven points. In total, freshmen scored 53 of Virginia’s 90 points against the Fighting Irish.
“I can’t say enough about how our first-year kids played today,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said after Sunday’s win. “We played with a lot of confidence and also aggression. It’s what we expect of them.”
That expectation comes out of necessity.
Virginia only has four upperclassmen on its roster, including the strong senior class of Jocelyn Willoughby, Dominique Toussaint and Lisa Jablonowski. The other upperclassmen, is junior Tihana Stojsavljevic, who joined the team in December as a graduate transfer from Texas Tech. Outside of sophomore Dani Lawson, the rest of the roster consists of five true freshmen and redshirt freshman Amandine Toi.
“They’re in an abnormal circumstance in regard to the fact they’ve been thrown into the fire immediately and we expect so much of them right away,” Thompson said of her first-years. “I think we’re kind of getting to that point where, although we played a complete game [Sunday], we were kind of building up to this point.”
The Cavaliers hope to keep building on that success on Thursday night when they travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina (14-6, 5-4 ACC). The teams meet earlier this month at John Paul Jones Arena, with the Tar Heels picking up a 65-47 victory. The Cavaliers’ upperclassmen carried the bulk of the scoring load in the first matchup, with Willoughby, Toussaint and Jablonowski combining for 33 of Virginia’s 47 points.
The Wahoos will need more from their first-year players this time around if they want to earn their first win in Chapel Hill since 2001. Thompson is confident that Sunday’s breakout performance against Notre Dame will help with the freshman players’ progression as Virginia hits the stretch run of the regular season.
“When you have such a large group of young players, sometimes it’s not enough to just be able to tell them what is possible, sometimes they have to be able to see it” Thompson said. “Every time they have been able to see an example of the things that we talk about, they believe it and get better at it.”
