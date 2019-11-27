The Virginia men’s basketball team announced Wednesday that senior Braxton Key is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.
The senior guard underwent surgery on his left wrist Tuesday.
Key fell hard on his left wrist during Virginia’s 48-45 win over Arizona State on Sunday in the Uncasville, Connecticut.
The injury hurts UVa’s depth at the wing position, especially in the immediate future. In addition to Key’s injury, Kody Stattmann hasn’t played since the Columbia victory. Stattmann is dealing with an undisclosed illness.
Freshman forward Justin McKoy becomes an obvious candidate for increased minutes in Key’s absence.
