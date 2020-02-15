Bronco Mendenhall has found his new defensive line coach, and Virginia football fans know him well.
Clint Sintim, who played for the Cavaliers from 2005-08 as a pass rushing linebacker, joins Virginia’s 2020 football staff as the defensive line coach.
Sintim replaces Vic So’oto, who took the same position at USC.
“When we elevated Vic S’oto several years ago to be defensive line coach, I thought he was a rising star,” Mendenhall said in a release announcing the hire. “In naming Clint Sintim to that same position, I think we have identified another rising star in our profession and certainly someone who Virginia football fans are well-acquainted with.”
Sintim starred at Virginia during his four years in Charlottesville, amassing 245 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 29 sacks.
“Virginia has a special place in my heart, and I am beyond humbled to come back to UVa to be a part of Coach Mendenhall’s staff,” Sintim said in a release. “I have watched coach and his staff take Virginia from a 2-10 record to competing in the Orange Bowl in only a few years. I am excited to play a role in helping this team continue to build and put Virginia on a national stage.”
Sintim’s collegiate career helped him earn a second-round selection in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played a couple years for the New York Giants before injuries derailed his professional playing career.
His coaching career began in 2014 when he worked with the West Alabama Tigers as the outside linebackers coach. Sintim then joined Danny Rocco at Richmond in 2015 and 2016 as the linebackers and defensive ends coach. He followed Rocco to Delaware in 2017 and spent the past three seasons in the same role.
The Blue Hens reeled in one of their best recruiting classes in program history in 2020, and they’ve brought in two top-10 classes in the past two seasons.
They did struggle to rush the passer last season, however, finishing with an FCS-low six sacks. Delaware tallied 16 sacks in 2018 and 18 sacks the year prior.
With Sintim’s addition, the Cavaliers now have two alumni on their coaching staff outside of graduate assistants. Sintim joins Marques Hagans, the team’s wide receivers coach, as former UVa players currently on the team’s coaching staff.
“I love Clint’s passion for his alma mater and desire to want to match the goals and standards we have worked to establish at Virginia to teach and develop young men,” Mendenhall said.
