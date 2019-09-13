Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor said Wednesday that the Cavaliers' search for a new pitching coach was nearing an end.
The Wahoos officially landed their guy just two days later.
On Friday, Virginia announced that it has added Drew Dickinson as its new pitching coach.
Dickinson comes to UVa from Illinois, where he spent the past eight seasons as the team’s pitching coach.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Drew and his wife Michelle to the University of Virginia baseball family,” O’Connor said in the school’s press release announcing the hire. “Over the past few weeks, we have conducted an extensive national search and Drew has all the qualities we were looking for in a pitching coach. During his time at Illinois, he has proven himself as one of the top pitching coaches in all of college baseball.”
Prior to coaching, Dickinson was one of the best players in Illinois program history. He was a two-time third-team All-American and earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors as a junior. He was selected in the 2002 MLB Draft and spent seven seasons in the minor leagues.
After his playing career ended, Dickinson spent a short time as a professional pitching coach before joining his alma mater as a volunteer assistant. He became a full-time assistant coach in 2012.
Now Dickinson heads to Charlottesville, where he has big shoes to fill.
Former Virginia pitching coach Karl Kuhn was one of the best in the country during his 16 years with Virginia. Kuhn left UVa this summer to become the head coach at Radford.
“It was going to take an incredible opportunity to pull me away from home in Champaign,” Dickinson said in the UVa press release. “The chance to be the pitching coach at a national championship program and an elite academic institution based in such a great city is that rare opportunity. I want to thank Coach O’Connor, Carla Williams, and the rest of the Cavalier community. I can’t wait to get to work.”
