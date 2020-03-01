The Virginia baseball team outscored Dartmouth 32-5 across the first two games of the series. Heading into Sunday’s finale, the Cavaliers had dominated the weekend series. Sunday’s victory proved much more challenging for the Cavaliers, but it didn’t feel any less rewarding for Brian O’Connor’s group.
UVa used timely hits, quality pitching and good defense to beat the Big Green 4-3 for its fifth consecutive victory and a three-game sweep of Dartmouth.
“I thought today was a really gutty team win,” O’Connor said.
Blowout wins in the first two games of the series could have caused UVa (9-3) to lose focus in Sunday’s game, but the team made a point to stay locked into its opponent.
“Every game, you have to wipe out whatever the past is,” senior catcher Logan Michaels said. “Going into a game, we’re telling everybody, ‘Hey, we gotta show up, be ready to play hard.’ Every game is different.”
Sunday’s matchup felt much more competitive than the previous two. Dartmouth’s pitching staff put together, by far, its best outing of the series despite a slow start.
UVa jumped out to an early lead on a first-inning home run from Max Cotier. The deep shot to right field marked the first home run of the freshman’s collegiate career.
“It was obviously a really good, cool moment, but at the end of the day it wouldn’t have mattered if we didn’t win,” Cotier said. “I was more excited to get the win today.”
Dartmouth tied the game in the top of the second inning on an RBI groundout from Kade Kretzschmar that scored Ubaldo Lopez, who tripled in the prior-at bat. That was the only run allowed by UVa starter Nate Savino.
The freshman, who is on a pitch count as he begins his collegiate career, threw four innings and allowed two hits and one run while striking out four. He tossed 51 pitches in his second collegiate start.
“Whatever it was the last time out, whether it was nerves or he was overthrowing or trying to do too much, he grew up today,” O’Connor said. “He settled in and controlled the game better and learned and got better today.”
With the score knotted at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman Chris Newell ripped a double down the right field line and Michaels hustled to score all the way from first base as UVa took a 2-1 lead.
Neither team scored in the fifth inning, as Zach Messinger came in to relieve Savino. UVa scored 32 runs in the first two games of the series, but Dartmouth sophomore pitcher Justin Murray did well to keep the UVa bats quiet. He threw six innings and allowed four runs, but only two were earned.
After the Big Green pushed a run across in the sixth to tie the game, the Cavaliers took advantage of errors to score twice in the bottom of the sixth. A throwing error put Zack Gelof aboard to start the frame, and a Marc Lebreux double quickly put runners on second and third. Michaels delivered a sacrifice fly to put UVa in front 3-2.
Two batters later, another throwing error from shortstop Bryce Daniel allowed Lebreux to score. UVa led 4-2.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they gifted a run right back in the top of the seventh with Andrew Abbott on the mound. Gelof charged a potential inning-ending chopper at third base, but fired an inaccurate throw toward first base. Abbott allowed a Blake Crossing single to right field a batter later, and Dartmouth cut the lead to 4-3.
The miscue was Virginia’s only error of the weekend series.
“We need to keep up that defensive intensity,” O’Connor said. “You see how it changed the complexion of that inning when we didn’t make the play.”
Kyle Whitten relieved Abbott and recorded a strikeout to strand runners on second and third to make sure the error didn’t cost the Cavaliers their lead. Whitten also worked a scoreless eighth inning to help UVa enter the final frame up a run.
Whitten set the stage for Stephen Schoch. The closer faced four batters in the ninth inning, and he struck out three to close the door on a Dartmouth comeback. He secured his fourth save of the season and gave the Cavaliers a series sweep.
UVa hosts Richmond on Tuesday before welcoming N.C. State to town to kick off ACC play. The Cavaliers find themselves hitting a rhythm. They’ve won five games in a row by a combined 40 runs.
“We’re playing really well right now,” Cotier said, “and I’m excited to see where the season takes us.”
