Braxton Key let out a visceral roar for all of John Paul Jones Arena to hear.
Making his first start since suffering a broken wrist against Arizona State in late November, the senior guard threw down a hard, one-handed dunk to give Virginia a 47-41 lead over Navy with eight minutes to go. With the Cavaliers struggling, Key's dunk gave Virginia the jolt it needed to fend off the upset-minded Midshipmen in a 65-56 win on Sunday afternoon.
Key finished with a team-high 15 points for Virginia, which wraps up nonconference play with a 10-2 record. Key was one of four Cavaliers to score in double figures. Mamadi Diakite had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Casey Morsell and Kihei Clark each finished with 10 points.
Virginia begins ACC play in earnest on Saturday when it hosts Virginia Tech at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.