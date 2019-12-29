Navy Virginia Basketball

Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) is pressured by Virginia forwards Justin McKoy (4) and Jay Huff (30) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Braxton Key let out a visceral roar for all of John Paul Jones Arena to hear.

Making his first start since suffering a broken wrist against Arizona State in late November, the senior guard threw down a hard, one-handed dunk to give Virginia a 47-41 lead over Navy with eight minutes to go. With the Cavaliers struggling, Key's dunk gave Virginia the jolt it needed to fend off the upset-minded Midshipmen in a 65-56 win on Sunday afternoon. 

Key finished with a team-high 15 points for Virginia, which wraps up nonconference play with a 10-2 record. Key was one of four Cavaliers to score in double figures. Mamadi Diakite had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Casey Morsell and Kihei Clark each finished with 10 points. 

Virginia begins ACC play in earnest on Saturday when it hosts Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. 

