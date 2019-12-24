Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia have been here before.
While no program wants to be familiar with responding to blowout losses, the Cavaliers have taken their fair share of lopsided defeats under Mendenhall. In his first year, Virginia ended the season with a 52-10 loss to Virginia Tech. In his second season, the Cavaliers lost their bowl game to Navy, 49-7. Last season — Mendenhall’s third — featured a pair of heartbreaking overtime losses to end the regular season. This year, the Cavaliers fell to Clemson, 62-17, in the ACC Championship Game.
The Cavaliers know how to respond to poor outings, and they’ve learned from those games to move the program forward. After the Virginia Tech beatdown, they played two competitive games against the Hokies before finally breaking through this season. After the bowl loss, the Cavaliers won their bowl game the next season, beating South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl. They hope to have a similar response in the Orange Bowl after losing handily to a national power in Clemson the last time out.
“Our loss to Clemson was falling forward,” Mendenhall said. “Meaning I put it in the same category as our first game against Virginia Tech down there, our loss to Navy in the bowl game, and now that one. I view those three as critical moments in this program, in this era, under our staff for improvement. It exposed things we certainly have to get better at, and I love that process. I hate the losses, but I love the learning.”
Learning from defeat has been a constant theme under Mendenhall. The Cavaliers hope the blowout loss to Clemson serves as a learning experience rather than a setback for the program.
There’s certainly plenty to learn from in the loss to the Tigers. UVa allowed 62 points and 619 yards to the nation’s No. 3 team. Clemson averaged nearly a first down per play, racking up an average of 9.2 yards per play.
Offensively, however, the Cavaliers performed admirably. They became the first team all season to surpass 300 total yards against Clemson’s defense, and Bryce Perkins found Hasise Dubois for several big plays. There were positive signs for offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s unit.
Despite moving the ball well, the Cavaliers were blown out on national television. Regardless, a good regular season has them playing in the Orange Bowl against No. 9 Florida. It’s yet another opportunity for the Cavaliers to learn from a tough defeat.
“It’s pedal to the metal, and full throttle all the way through this game,” Virginia offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer said of the team’s preparation. “Just know that we’re there to win. We’re not there to just show up.”
While the Cavaliers said similar things prior to the Clemson game, Florida features more shortcomings than Clemson.
In their two losses, the Gators’ secondary was torched by LSU and Georgia. The Gators do rank 18th nationally in passing yards allowed per game, but there’s at least some hope the Cavaliers can attack Florida’s secondary with success.
On offense, Florida is significantly more one-dimensional than Clemson. The Gators rank 122nd out of 130 FBS teams in rushing yards per game. Dan Mullen’s team loves to throw the ball around. While UVa’s secondary is banged up, being able to focus on stopping the pass rather than having to contain both the pass and the run against a team like Clemson is a big plus for the team’s preparation.
The Orange Bowl gives Virginia a chance to apply lessons from its defeat to Clemson against a team that isn’t quite up to Clemson’s caliber. The Gators are still a top-10 team from the SEC, however, and Virginia is 0-2 against top-10 teams this year. It’s another sizeable challenge for UVa. Believing they can win, and then actually executing at a high enough level to win, is the goal for Mendenhall’s team.
“We’re here for a reason,” cornerback Nick Grant said. “We’re not just some slouch. We’re not who we used to be, 6-6. We’re not 2-10. We’re not 8-5. This is this year’s team … we’re an elite-level team for a reason, and we’re playing an elite-level opponent. Therefore, we need to play as such.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.