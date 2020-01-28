Kihei Clark soared through the air, putting up a difficult up-and-under layup to give Virginia a 57-56 lead with one minute left.
Clark’s basket proved to be the game-winner in Virginia’s most important game of the season, a 61-56 win over No. 5 Florida State. The Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament chances look much brighter after knocking off the Seminoles.
The game wasn’t always pretty, but the Cavaliers (14-6, 6-4 ACC) won.
That’s all that matters.
Florida State started off hot, knocking down its first three shots to quickly open up an 8-0 lead. The Seminoles cooled off after the torrid start, allowing Virginia to claw its way back to an 11-8 deficit after a Tomas Woldetensae 3-pointer with 11:59 remaining in the half.
Woldetensae, who knocked in seven 3-pointers in Sunday’s win over Wake Forest, continued shooting well from the outside. He buried two 3-pointers in the first half before taking a seat on the bench with two fouls with 7:23 remaining.
After UVa worked its way back from the early deficit, both teams stayed close on the scoreboard. Florida State led 14-8 with 9:56 remaining, but the Cavaliers tied the game at 14 with 8:27 left on a 3-point play by Casey Morsell.
Neither team led by more than three the rest of the half. The Seminoles took a 28-27 lead into halftime.
Virginia gave up its first offensive rebound of the game on Florida State’s first missed shot of the second half, which led to a quick two points. The Cavaliers answered with a pair of Mamadi Diakite 3-pointers to take a 33-30 lead. The second make came off a gorgeous assist from Woldetensae, who drove into the lane and passed to his left to an open Diakite in the corner.
Separation proved equally as challenging to find in the second half. Both teams countered each other with a flurry of solid possessions. Virginia opened up a 35-30 lead after two Woldetensae free throws, but Florida State quickly came back.
The Seminoles rallied to take a 40-39 lead before Virginia came back to take a 42-41 lead. FSU opened up a 47-44 lead before Florida State’s Balsa Koprivica grabbed Clark on a drive to the rim that resulted in a hard landing for Clark.
Koprivica was charged with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game. Clark made both free throws from the foul, and added another two free throws two possessions later to give Virginia a 48-47 lead with 6:14 to go.
Florida State answered with a thunderous dunk from Devin Vassell, who played well all night for the Seminoles. Key tied the game with a free throw before Malik Osborne converted a 3-point play in the paint to hand FSU a 52-49 lead.
Virginia cut the deficit to 54-53 before a clutch pullup jumper from Vassell put the Seminoles up 56-53.
The Cavaliers, who have seen late leads disappear in ACC play, were on the right side of a late run this time around. They ended the game on an 8-0 run to win 61-56.
It started with a Jay Huff alley-oop. He snagged a pass and threw it into the basket with two defenders draped all over him. A Clark up-and-under layup proved to be the game-winning shot with one minute left.
UVa went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the final minute to ice the game. Florida State put up two potential game-tying shots in the final seconds, but both missed wildly.
Virginia fans roared as the Cavaliers secured a major win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.