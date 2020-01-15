TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Virginia couldn’t buy a 3-point basket.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over an alarming amount.
Yet, somehow, Tony Bennett’s team came into the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center and had a legitimate chance to beat the No. 9 team in the country.
The upset bid fell short in the final seconds, however, as the Cavaliers relinquished a late lead after committing numerous sloppy turnovers. Florida State ultimately prevailed 54-50 in a strange game that featured poor shooting, good defense and the third straight Virginia comeback effort that fell short.
“There’s nothing encouraging about a loss,” Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae said.
The first half played out oddly. The Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3 ACC) fell behind 12-4 early as the Seminoles nailed their first four shots. Virginia would rally, however, as the defense tightened and 2-point shots started to fall.
Interestingly, the Cavaliers took a 24-20 lead with 4:15 left in the first half without a single point at the free-throw line or from beyond the 3-point line. The Cavaliers made 12 shots from inside the arc, attacking the rim with their talented frontcourt stars.
Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key were all able to find room in the lane to finish scoring opportunities and build a 24-20 lead. All three were impressive, maneuvering around defenders and finishing with a soft shooting touch.
Unfortunately for Virginia, turnovers were plentiful in the final 4:15 of the first half. The Cavaliers committed six turnovers in a row at one point, failing to even put shots on the rim despite solid shooting for most of the night.
The Seminoles took advantage, ending the half on an 11-0 run to take a 31-24 lead into the break. Devin Vassell and Anthony Polite were the catalysts for the versatile Seminoles, tallying 22 of the team’s first-half points.
“I was discouraged about the way we ended the first half,” Bennett said. “The message was look, ‘I want you to be aggressive, but let’s figure this out. You have to slow down a little bit at times.’”
Entering the night, UVa was 0-4 this season when trailing at halftime. The Cavaliers, however, responded to tie the game or take the lead in the second half in their past three losses when trailing at halftime.
They kept that streak alive Wednesday, storming back to take a 37-35 lead with 11:27 left in the game. Kihei Clark snatched a pass, sprinted out in transition and pulled up for a short jumper to take the 37-35 lead.
Prior to Clark’s bucket, the Cavaliers relied on buckets inside the arc and a fortunate shot from Woldetensae, who banked in a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers their first 3-point make of the game and trim the deficit to 35-34.
After stellar defense held Florida State to just four points in the first nine minutes of the second half, the Seminoles started to find a better offensive flow. They came back and regained the lead.
A turnover sent Casey Morsell into transition, where he was met with a bunch of contact and a rejection. The blocked shot turned into an M.J. Walker 3-pointer to give the Seminoles a 40-37 lead.
FSU extended its lead to 44-39 with 7:34 remaining. UVa answered back in a hostile environment. The Cavaliers went on a 7-0 run, started by a Woldetensae 3-pointer from the left wing that didn’t use glass this time. Heading into the final media timeout, Virginia led 46-44.
The back-and-forth affair continued, this time with the Seminoles landing the knockout blow. Anthony Polite tied the game at 47 with a 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining. UVa committed an offensive foul before the Seminoles drew a foul on the other end. Trent Forrest hit two free throws to take a 49-47 lead.
Woldetensae then struggled to break the press, committing a 10-second violation. Virginia committed 18 turnovers on the night.
FSU delivered the dagger from Vassell with 14 second remaining. He hit a corner 3-pointer to give the Seminoles a 52-47 lead. Woldetensae answered with a 3-pointer, but the Seminoles hit two free throws late to clinch it. Woldetensae was the only Virginia player to make a 3-pointer.
“I was just hungry, and I just wanted to help,” Woldetensae said. “If it’s balls in the basket, I’ll do it. If it’s harassing the other team, I’ll do it. I just want to win.”
But the Cavaliers didn’t win, and another close game ended in disappointment for Bennett’s squad.
“I thought our guys had, for the most part, definitely the right mentality,” Bennett said. “They didn’t lay down. They fought, and I said now, the next step is – and we keep preaching it – you gotta season it with a little more discipline and a little more soundness.”
