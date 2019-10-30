Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack was named one of 12 finalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given to the best football scholar-athlete in the country, on Wednesday.
Mack was selected out of a group of 185 semifinalists. He’s the only ACC player to make the list of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which also is known as the "Academic Heisman."
UVa’s leader in sacks this season, Mack receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship for his honor. The award winner will be announced on Dec. 10 at an award ceremony in New York. Mack will join the other 11 finalists in attendance at the event. If Mack wins, his postgraduate scholarship would increase to $25,000.
Mack has a chance to become the third Virginia player to win the award. Micah Kiser won the award in 2017, and Tom Burns earned the honor in 1994. Virginia is the only ACC program with multiple winners of the Campbell Trophy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.