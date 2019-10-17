It’s been six quarters since the Virginia football team last found the end zone.
The Cavaliers drove the ball inside Miami’s 25-yard line six times last Friday, but they were unable to turn promising drives into touchdowns. The Miami performance came two weeks removed from Virginia scoring just three second-half points at Notre Dame and one week removed from a bye.
Beating Duke, which averages a shade over 34 points per game, on Saturday will require touchdowns. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae believes the offense isn’t that far off and that miscues against Miami stacked together at inopportune times.
“It seemed like right down there in the red zone, everything you don’t want to have happen, just kind of all piled up on us,” Anae said. “With that said, we’ve made a conscious effort to increase our red-zone focus and to be better coaches and players going forward.”
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall expects his team to convert 50% of red-zone chances into touchdowns. The Cavaliers have converted 15 of their 27 red-zone chances into touchdowns this season, which gives them a 55.6% touchdown rate on red-zone possessions.
While UVa is reaching its basic goal of scoring touchdowns on 50% of red-zone chances, that’s not a lofty expectation.
Coming into this week, every team in the ACC outside of Duke has a better touchdown percentage in the red zone than Virginia. The Wahoos reach the red zone more than many ACC squads, but their touchdown success rate isn’t impressive. Red-zone success needs improvement, and Mendenhall and company are looking at everything to find a fix.
“I think certainly we can consider personnel and who we play and where we play them, maybe more specific an emphasis level in that critical area, and then how we use them,” Mendenhall said.
As the team looks for a fix to recent red-zone woes, Anae cautioned that the Cavaliers’ plan against Duke won’t alter dramatically from previous weeks. Virginia will stick to its typical game plan, while also making a few tweaks to improve performance inside the 20.
“We’re moving the ball, so we don’t want to drop what we’re doing well only to fix something that’s not right at the moment,” Anae said. “But we’ve got to do the whole thing together.”
UVa did move the ball well at times against Miami, but it’s a stretch to say the offense has been humming this season. Virginia ranks 13th in the ACC in yards per game, which ranks ahead of only Georgia Tech (1-5). Only the Yellow Jackets and Pitt Panthers have fewer offensive touchdowns than Virginia’s 17.
Interestingly, Virginia only has two offensive touchdowns outside the red zone this season. That’s one year after scoring 17 touchdowns outside the opponents’ 20-yard line. UVa also converted 70% of red-zone trips into touchdowns last season.
Offensively, the Cavaliers have taken a step back.
Despite struggles, there’s reason to be optimistic about the Cavaliers’ offense the rest of the season. Wide receivers Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois combined for 30 catches, 376 yards and two touchdowns in the previous two games. The dynamic duo at wide receiver gives the Cavaliers options for quarterback Bryce Perkins.
Virginia’s ACC schedule also gets easier, at least in terms of the defenses it faces. Duke, Louisville, UNC, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech all rank sixth or worse among ACC teams in points allowed per game. Louisville and Virginia Tech both allow over 30 points per game, and every ACC team left on UVa’s schedule allows at least 23 points per game.
Duke, Louisville and Virginia Tech are among the bottom teams in the conference against the pass, which is Virginia’s relative offensive strength. Those three teams are among just six ACC squads to allow at least 10 touchdowns through the air this year.
A slightly softer schedule and a few flashes of consistent offensive success – like racking up 511 total yards against William & Mary or scoring touchdowns on the final three possessions against Florida State – give the Cavaliers confidence that they’re going to fix their offensive issues.
“I think as a unit we just have some execution things we need to clean up,” offensive lineman Bobby Haskins said. “I know that we’re a capable unit. We all believe in each other, we believe in our game plan, we believe in everything we’re doing. I think it just comes down to execution and maintaining our focus and our ability to finish drives.”
