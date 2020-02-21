Virginia and Pittsburgh enter Saturday’s noon clash in different situations.
The Cavaliers have won six of their past seven, and their offense looks much improved from the early months of the season. Shots are falling and confidence is soaring, especially after scoring a season-high 78 points against Boston College on Wednesday.
“When they’re in a good rhythm offensively, it’s hard,” Boston College head coach Jim Christian said.
In the first months of the season, Virginia struggled shooting the ball. The Cavaliers clanged 3-point shots as heads dipped and confidence plunged. Strong defense kept the Cavaliers competitive, and now their offense is improving. The offensive difference between late November and late February is stark.
“More efficient, more guys scoring, and I think there’s a comfort level in the last few games that has showed,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said.
The Panthers (15-12, 6-10 ACC) come into Saturday’s game in a much different mental state. They’ve lost three games in a row by double digits, and the program received NCAA punishments Thursday for violations committed by former head coach Kevin Stallings.
While the punishments are minor for the self-reported violations, it’s been a challenging week on and off the court for the Pitt men’s basketball program.
Luckily for Pitt, it plays Virginia at home. The Panthers are respectable in the friendly confines of their own arena, posting an 11-5 record at the Petersen Events Center and a 2-7 mark in true road games. They’ve earned notable wins over Florida State and Rutgers at home.
“It’s very different,” Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said of playing at home. “If you look at most teams, especially teams in the middle of the pack like we are, I think that’s the separator. You’re pretty good at home, but you haven’t been able to figure it out on the road. I think the teams that become really good teams; they understand how to do that.”
Bennett’s group has shown growth on the road since a 29-point loss to Purdue in early December.
With last Saturday’s thrilling 64-62 victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill, UVa improved to 3-1 in its past four road games. The lone loss came in a competitive battle with Louisville, which sits atop the ACC standings.
A large part of the team’s recent road success can be credited to Tomas Woldetensae. He’s made at least six 3-pointers in each of the team’s past three road games. He made three shots from beyond the arc in both road games before that.
Woldetensae is shooting 20-of-34 from 3-point range in the past three road contests, which is good for a clip of 58.8%. For perspective, only six players in all of college basketball are shooting over 50% from 3-point range for the season. Virginia’s best 3-point threat has been on a tear.
“Since ACC play has started, he’s trended in the right direction with his shooting,” Bennett said. “He’s had a couple off-games, but he shoots it, and he’s fearless with his shot.”
The confidence emanating from Woldetensae makes its way to everyone else on the court. Against Boston College, four players joined Woldetensae in double figures as the offense hummed.
Pitt ranks 13th in the 15-team ACC in 3-point field-goal defense. Virginia shot a season-best 58.8% from 3-point range in its 78-65 win over Boston College. As the Panthers struggle to defend and stay competitive, Virginia’s offense is finding a groove and leading the Wahoos to victories.
The Cavaliers hope to keep the momentum going Saturday as they face a Pitt team struggling to stay afloat.
