Virginia head coach Tony Bennett looks on during a game against Syracuse on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers fell to the Orange 63-55 in overtime.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Virginia men’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week, marking the first time since the Nov. 20, 2017 poll that the Cavaliers are unranked. Virginia (11-4, 3-2 ACC) was riding a 46-week streak of making the top 25 in the AP poll.

UVa received votes, and ranks 30th when listing the teams in the receiving votes section of the poll. The team’s next opponent, Florida State, slides in at No. 9.

Losses to unranked Boston College and Syracuse last week make the AP poll news expected for the Cavaliers, who were ranked 18th last week. UVa is 11-4 on the season, with three of their losses coming to teams outside the KenPom top 50. Both South Carolina and Boston College fall outside the top 100.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Tony Bennett’s club, which is 0-4 when allowing teams to score at least 60 points. It’s been subpar offense that has let the Cavaliers down this season.

The Cavaliers rank 229th in offensive efficiency, and they entered Monday as the sixth-worst 3-point shooting team in the country. Poor offense hurt the Cavaliers in their past two games, and those losses led to the end of Virginia’s streak in the AP poll.

