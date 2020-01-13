The Virginia men’s basketball team fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week, marking the first time since the Nov. 20, 2017 poll that the Cavaliers are unranked. Virginia (11-4, 3-2 ACC) was riding a 46-week streak of making the top 25 in the AP poll.
UVa received votes, and ranks 30th when listing the teams in the receiving votes section of the poll. The team’s next opponent, Florida State, slides in at No. 9.
Losses to unranked Boston College and Syracuse last week make the AP poll news expected for the Cavaliers, who were ranked 18th last week. UVa is 11-4 on the season, with three of their losses coming to teams outside the KenPom top 50. Both South Carolina and Boston College fall outside the top 100.
It’s been a tough start to the season for Tony Bennett’s club, which is 0-4 when allowing teams to score at least 60 points. It’s been subpar offense that has let the Cavaliers down this season.
The Cavaliers rank 229th in offensive efficiency, and they entered Monday as the sixth-worst 3-point shooting team in the country. Poor offense hurt the Cavaliers in their past two games, and those losses led to the end of Virginia’s streak in the AP poll.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.