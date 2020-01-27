The Virginia men’s basketball team has earned No. 1 seeds in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments.
Right now, the Cavaliers stand a better chance of earning a No. 1 seed in the NIT than the Big Dance.
Tony Bennett’s team sits firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as No. 5 Florida State (17-2, 7-1 ACC) comes to John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday night. A win would give Virginia (13-6, 5-4 ACC) its first signature victory of the season. A loss keeps the Cavaliers on the outside looking in on the tournament picture.
While an unranked team facing a top-5 team may seem daunting, the Cavaliers nearly beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee on Jan. 15. Virginia fell 54-50 after holding a lead late in the contest.
“We played hard against them,” Bennett said of the first meeting. “It wasn’t a pretty game, but we’re not pretty this year, and that’s OK. That’s who we are. We’re kind of rugged and rough.”
The first meeting between Florida State and Virginia represented that rugged style. Both teams played suffocating defense, which forced the two squads to shoot a combined 29.7% from 3-point range. The Cavaliers struggled from beyond the arc, but were decent from 2-point range, while the Seminoles were average from both distances.
Turnovers were abundant in the first matchup. Virginia committed 18 turnovers, while the Seminoles turned the ball over 16 times. With both defenses ranking in the top 25 nationally in defensive efficiency, it stands to reason that Tuesday’s affair could result in a similar style of game.
“I think we could do a better job taking care of the ball, but we’ll go over the film,” said Virginia guard Kihei Clark, who committed nine turnovers in the first game against FSU. “I know coach has a plan for us.”
Florida State’s length bothers most teams. The Seminoles run out a collection of athletic and lengthy defenders who can score and defend.
FSU ranks fourth nationally in turnover percentage at 26.2%. That means that more than one out of every four possessions an opponent runs ends in a turnover. The athleticism on the perimeter makes Florida State a special defensive team.
Not only do the Seminoles excel defensively, but they also excel in tight games. They aren’t afraid of important moments, and they’ve won their last three games by a combined nine points, including the four-point win over UVa.
Virginia hasn’t had the same success in tight games, going 2-2 in their last four contests, all of which have been decided by five points or fewer. The Cavaliers did beat Wake Forest on Sunday in a two-point overtime triumph, however.
“Someone told me, they said, ‘Your team’s gritty, they don’t have moxie yet down the stretch,’” Bennett said. “Well, hopefully we showed some grit and we’re moving that needle a little closer to having some composure down the stretch, and that’s a process.”
While UVa flashes signs of inexperience in the final moments of games, it also shows elite-level play during the middle stretch of most second halves in ACC action.
Despite trailing 42-30 in the second half to Boston College, Virginia stormed back to take a five-point lead before ultimately losing. Virginia went on a 15-2 run early in the second half to erase a halftime deficit against Syracuse, and it overcame a seven-point deficit against FSU in the first minutes of the second half to take the lead. In a loss to N.C. State, the Cavaliers rattled off a 15-0 run after trailing 42-31 in the second half.
“I think sometimes that’s when we get a second wind defensively,” Virginia forward Jay Huff said. “We figure out some things. We figure out what we need to do.”
UVa shows flashes at times. Finding offensive consistency for 40 minutes remains the challenge.
The Cavaliers hope their second-half wind lasts just a little longer Tuesday night with a resume-building win on the line. An upset victory does wonders for the team’s NCAA Tournament chances.
