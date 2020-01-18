ATLANTA — Virginia entered McCamish Pavilion on Saturday on a three-game losing streak. Poor shooting and turnovers were largely to blame.
The Cavaliers exited McCamish Pavilion on a one-game winning streak.
Credit efficient shooting and quality passing for the 63-58 win over Georgia Tech.
Virginia (12-5, 4-3 ACC) attacked the basket from the opening tip, placing an emphasis on being aggressive and finding quality looks. Jay Huff scored a quick four points for UVa, which eventually started to play inside out.
UVa led 22-20 when it ended the first half on an 11-5 run to take a sizable eight-point lead into the break. With the win, Virginia is 12-0 when leading at halftime this season.
Tomas Woldetensae, who shot with confidence all night, buried a 3-pointer off one of Georgia Tech’s 13 first-half turnovers to give the Cavaliers a 25-20 lead. After a Georgia Tech free throw and a Kihei Clark layup off an inbounds play, UVa led 27-21.
As it did throughout the night, Georgia Tech turned the ball over. Clark stole a pass, turned and hit Huff, who was just past halfcourt. Huff saw that he couldn’t reach the rim prior to Georgia Tech defenders, so he tossed the ball to his right to a streaking Braxton Key, who finished with a dunk.
It was that kind of night for Virginia, which entered halftime leading 33-25. The Cavaliers were in rhythm and executing without the hesitation that crippled them in the three previous games. The inexperienced Wahoos took advantage of a mediocre Georgia Tech team, attacking in transition and find good looks.
The Yellow Jackets attempted to cut into the lead in the early portion of the second half, but Virginia used a pair of transition opportunities to extend the lead to double digits. Clark weaved through defenders on a coast-to-coast trip that ended with a nice finish at the rim to put UVa up 37-27.
As Georgia Tech brought the ball up the court, Virginia fans in attendance started a noticeable “Let’s go Wahoos” chant. Within seconds, Key stole a pass and found Mamadi Diakite running the floor for an aggressive alley-oop slam.
The Yellow Jackets weren’t deterred, however. Josh Pastner’s group was resilient. They withstood punch after punch from the Cavaliers.
Woldetensae hit what seemed like a momentum stopping 3-pointer from the corner to give Virginia a 48-37 lead with 12:13 left in the game. After that, UVa’s offense slowed to a screeching halt.
Georgia Tech went on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 48-46, as the Cavaliers went over four minutes without a point. Finally, out of a timeout, Huff hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give UVa a 51-46 lead.
The 7-footer was critical for UVa. He finished with 17 points and added a career-high six blocks.
Huff added another bucket from the top of the key to give UVa a 55-48 lead. After a Yellow Jacket basket, Diakite hit a shot from the elbow to give Virginia a 57-50 lead.
A Huff dunk with under a minute remaining gave Virginia a 59-52 lead and nearly iced the game. Unfortunately for Virginia, it struggled mightily on free throws, shooting 8-of-16 on the night. Georgia Tech failed to capitalize on the misses, however, and UVa snuck out with a 63-58 victory after Diakite made two free throws in the final few seconds.
UVa needed a win, and it found one on the road.
