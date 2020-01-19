ATLANTA — Virginia’s last three losses were winnable games. The Cavaliers had chances to beat Boston College, Syracuse and Florida State. In fact, they led in the final five minutes of each game.
But Tony Bennett’s team faded down the stretch in those games, getting outscored by a combined margin of 43-19 during the final five minutes of those defeats. In Saturday’s 63-58 win over Georgia Tech, UVa entered the final five minutes with a 53-48 lead. They played the Yellow Jackets to a 10-10 tie the rest of the way.
While that doesn’t seem remarkable — and it isn’t — it’s improvement for an inexperienced team learning to close out games. The Cavaliers missed plenty of free throws down the stretch and failed to close the game on multiple occasions, but they also made enough winning plays to leave Atlanta with a victory.
“It’s all smiles and joy,” Virginia point guard Kihei Clark said of the mood after the win. “We kind of got the monkey off of our back a little bit.”
After a Mamadi Diakite block with 3:33 remaining, Jay Huff calmly sent a deep 2-pointer through the net to give UVa a 55-48 lead with 3:07 left.
Georgia Tech quickly scored on its next possession and Tomas Woldetensae missed a jumper for Virginia. Braxton Key swooped in for an offensive rebound, which led to a Diakite jumper from the elbow to give Virginia a 57-50 advantage with 2:08 left.
With a 57-52 lead and a minute remaining, Key drew a foul. He missed the front end of a one-and-one, but hustled for his own rebound, which was deflected toward the left sideline. He dove for the ball, threw it off a Georgia Tech defender and slammed into the scorer’s table.
Virginia ball.
It was the type of well-executed hustle play that wasn’t present during the three-game losing streak.
“I think we wanted it a little more,” Key said. “Our back was against the wall. We knew we needed a win.”
After the Cavaliers retained possession, Bennett called timeout.
Six seconds after the inbounds pass, Huff slammed home a two-handed dunk to give Virginia a 59-52 lead with 52 seconds on the clock.
Georgia Tech narrowed the deficit to just 61-58 in the final six seconds when it sent Diakite to the line. With the crowd shouting “air ball” at the redshirt senior, who air balled two shots on the night, he stepped to the charity stripe.
Swish.
Virginia led 62-58 as more air ball chants rang down. Diakite took his next shot.
Swish.
“You miss, you fall, you gotta get up and fight back again,” Diakite said. “That’s what I did.”
It wasn’t pretty down the stretch, but the Cavaliers escaped with a 63-58 victory. As was the case during the three-game losing streak, mistakes were evident.
This time, however, so were the plays necessary to win on the road in the ACC.
“As they say, life and death is in the power of the tongue,” Bennett said. “You gotta look at stuff and be real about where we’re struggling but be positive and encourage and say, ‘You’re so close. In all three of those losses, we had chances to win.’ We haven’t learned how to win yet at a high level. Now today, we won. It wasn’t great and we faltered a little bit and the wheels were wobbling but we won.”
