Virginia head coach Tony Bennett (left) talks with forward Jay Huff during the first half of a game in Charlottesville.

The Virginia men’s basketball team comes in at No. 9 in the latest AP poll, but the Cavaliers settled in at No. 39 in the first NET ranking of the season.

NET, which stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, replaced RPI a season ago. The metric is used by the NCAA Selection Committee when evaluating teams to make the NCAA Tournament. According to the NCAA, the measure considers game results, game location, strength of schedule, scoring margin, efficiency metrics and the quality of wins and losses.

Virginia (8-1, 2-0 ACC) ranks 39th in the opening NET ranking this season. The Cavaliers’ wins over Arizona State and Syracuse are viewed as Quadrant 1 victories, while wins over North Carolina and Vermont have slipped into Quadrant 3 victories. Those wins seemed impressive on paper, but both sides have struggled in recent games. A 29-point loss to Purdue also moves Virginia down the rankings.

With 18 ACC games left, Virginia fans shouldn’t worry too much about the ranking. Games against Louisville, Duke and Florida State offer major opportunities to earn quality wins against teams rated highly by NET.

In the AP poll, the Cavaliers secured a spot in the top 10 for the sixth consecutive week after opening the season at No. 11.

