National championships bring with them prestige, banners and celebrations.
They can also bring unrealistic expectations.
Virginia’s national championship last season seems to have brought along some of those unrealistic expectations. Through 11 games, UVa is 9-2, but its two losses are double-digit defeats to Power 5 teams Purdue and South Carolina. Those two teams feature talented rosters and quality coaches, but they’re also a combined 15-9, and each team has at least four losses.
The Cavaliers started the season ranked 11th in the AP poll, and they rose to as high as No. 5. They were ranked ninth when they lost 70-59 at home to South Carolina on Sunday.
It’s unlikely a Virginia team losing three upperclassmen early to the NBA Draft would open the season at No. 11 without winning a national championship the year prior. Tony Bennett’s program deserves tremendous national respect, but the eye test through the first few games showed most people watching that UVa wasn’t the fifth-best team in college basketball or even the ninth-best team in the country.
This season, Bennett is relying heavily on players adjusting to new roles.
Mamadi Diakite wasn’t asked to be the team’s primary scoring option last season. He wasn’t even asked to be one of the team’s top three scorers. Now, he’s the No. 1 guy.
Kihei Clark served as the team’s third guard last season with Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome being the team’s primary guards. Now, he leads the Cavaliers and facilitates the entire offense.
Understandably, there are growing pains with this roster.
Turnovers and missed shots are piling up as some of the players adjust to the game-by-game grind of a college basketball season.
“We know our margin for error this year is smaller than most years,” Bennett said. “Before we can be successful, we got to be so good in eliminating those areas that are going to get us beat or make us lose, and that is taking care of the ball and transition defense and second shots. If you don’t do those at a high level, it’s very difficult to win.”
Virginia committed a season-high 19 turnovers in its loss to South Carolina, and it’s committed at least 13 turnovers in five of its past six games.
With Clark, Casey Morsell and Kody Stattmann earning starts against South Carolina, the team’s starting guards were all underclassmen. Clark and Stattmann are sophomores, while Morsell is just a freshman. Neither Morsell nor Stattmann had started a college game prior to this season.
South Carolina plays sound defense under head coach Frank Martin, but many of Virginia’s 19 turnovers were due to inexperienced players making sloppy errors.
“South Carolina played really well today,” Diakite said after Sunday’s loss. “They played their tail off defensively, but we thought we weren’t sound ourselves … playing against [our scout team] is as hard if not harder than playing against South Carolina. I just thought our personal decisions were not good tonight.”
There are positives for Virginia, though.
Outside of turnovers, the 59-point performance was the team’s best offensive output since scoring 61 points against Vermont on Nov. 19. Stattmann scored a couple baskets and Jay Huff and Braxton Key were both productive.
“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Key said. “Tonight, it was just turnovers. Had we taken care of the ball, rebounded a little bit better offensively and defensively, I think the outcome would’ve been different. I mean, maybe, maybe not, but when you’re not getting shots, it makes offense a lot harder.”
The Cavaliers still lead the nation in defensive efficiency. The turnovers and 3-point shooting remain an issue, and that’s understandable for a team replacing three remarkable guards in Guy, Jerome and De’Andre Hunter. The Cavaliers lack depth at the guard position, and Clark will be asked to a do a lot all season.
Virginia doesn’t look like a national title contender at the moment, but it’s only December. Even if the Cavaliers never develop into a national title threat this season, many of the team’s key contributors return next season. All three of the team’s starting guards against South Carolina still have at least two years of eligibility left.
In many ways, this season contains elements of a rebuilding year for the Virginia program. While the players certainly won’t come out and say they don’t expect to contend for a national championship, the Cavaliers haven’t looked like a top-10 team for much of this season.
Falling out of the top 10 doesn’t mean Virginia basketball is broken. The Cavaliers are young and hoping to get better. They learned from the Purdue loss and made a few lineup tweaks. Now they’ll hope to learn from the South Carolina defeat.
“At this stage, you say, ‘Alright, what are we doing well?’” Bennett said. “Find the positives. Build on those and take a look at the areas that we’ve got to clean up. There’s always both in games like this. The film, as they say, doesn’t lie and sometimes it’s never as bad as it looks and it’s never as good as it looks, and hopefully that’s the case in some of those areas.”
