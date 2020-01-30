If you are a Virginia men’s basketball fan and you were watching “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday night, chances are you got a least one question right.
The Cavaliers’ win over Texas Tech in the 2019 national championship game was a question on the popular game show.
The question on Virginia's 85-77 overtime victory in the 2019 national championship game was a $600 question in the “World Alamanac 2020” category during the first segment of Wednesday night’s show. It was the fourth question to appear on the board.
Longtime host Alex Trebek read the question: “The results are in for the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship; Texas Tech lost in overtime to this school’s Cavaliers.”
The first person to buzz in for the answer was Joshua Swiger, a private tour company owner from Hawaii.
“What is Kentucky?,” he said.
Kentucky?
Really?
No.
The Wildcats narrowly missed out on the 2019 Final Four, losing to Auburn in overtime the Midwest Regional final.
The second person to buzz in was Ryan Wenstrup-Moore, an associate director of social media from Cincinnati, who correctly answered Virginia and added $600 to her total.
Despite whiffing on Virginia answer, Swiger still won the game on Wednesday’s show after finishing with $16,400.
