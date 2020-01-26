WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tomas Woldetensae needed eight games in a UVa uniform to make seven 3-pointers. The Italian made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points in Virginia’s 65-63 overtime win over Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon.
It wasn’t a pretty performance from Virginia, which nearly found multiple ways to lose the game, but the Cavaliers gutted out a crucial win.
“Huge,” Virginia guard Kihei Clark said of Woldetensae’s performance. “Huge. If anybody can make shots, it’s big for us, so kudos to him. I know he works. We knew it was only a matter of time before he started making shots.”
Virginia (13-6, 5-4 ACC) started out ideally. After Wake Forest made its first shot of the game, the Demon Deacons went 10:50 until hitting another basket.
The Cavaliers weren’t exactly tearing it up during that stretch, though. Virginia slowly opened up a 12-4 lead with nine minutes remaining when Mamadi Diakite buried a jumper. Woldetensae played a key part in the role, scoring six of his 12 first-half points on a pair of 3-pointers.
UVa led 19-12 with 6:26 left in the first half after a Francisco Caffaro free throw. Then, the wheels fell off.
Wake Forest rattled off a 23-9 run to end the half, as the Demon Deacons buried their last seven shots of the first half. After going over 10 minutes without making a shot earlier in the half, Danny Manning’s team couldn’t miss.
Tony Bennett and company entered halftime trailing 35-28.
Wake Forest started the second half with a 3-pointer and quickly stretched its lead to 42-33. The UVa defense started to assert itself after that, limiting the Demon Deacons to just two points over the next 7:49.
Woldetensae continued his hot shooting, and the Cavaliers did their best to attack the rim and get to the free-throw line. Woldetensae buried a 3-pointer and UVa followed with four made free throws from Braxton Key and Clark to tie the game at 44 with 9:09 remaining.
After Diakite lost the ball in the paint, he hustled from behind to knock the ball loose and start a UVa transition opportunity. Casey Morsell finished at the rim with a reverse layup moving from the left to the right side of the basket. Virginia took a 46-44 lead with 8:10 remaining.
Wake Forest answered with a long jumper from Andrien White to tie the game. The teams entered the final five minutes of the game tied at 46.
Once again, UVa turned to Woldetensae. The JUCO product nailed a 3-pointer from the right side of the floor to give Virginia a 49-46 lead with 4:26 to go.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the Demon Deacons wouldn’t go down without a fight. Wake Forest scored to cut the lead to one before the Cavaliers missed two golden opportunities.
Key missed a wide-open dunk attempt and Diakite missed a pair of free throws to extend the lead. Wake Forest’s Torry Johnson hit a layup through contact and made the additional free throw from the foul to give the Demon Deacons a 51-49 lead with three minutes left.
Clark made a turnaround jumper in the lane to tie the game before White hit a pair of free throws. The stage was set for Jay Huff.
The 7-footer struggled at times against Wake Forest. He was out of position, missed rebound opportunities and yielded minutes to Caffaro. In the final minute, it didn’t matter.
Huff calmly drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Virginia a 54-53 lead. It was Virginia’s only made 3-pointer outside of Woldetensae’s shots. It was Huff’s only shot attempt of the day.
“Jay’s been playing really well for us, and he didn’t have one of his better games today, but he’s really been playing well up to this point,” Bennett said, “but to come to come in off the bench and bang that 3, my hat goes off to him because that was huge.”
After two Wake Forest misses and two Clark made free throws, it seemed like the Cavaliers would win.
In the final seconds, however, after failing to run any legitimate action, Wake Forest was bailed out by a Morsell foul on White as he attempted a 3-pointer. White calmly made all three shots to tie the game at 56. Clark’s heave at the buzzer nearly went down, but it missed and sent the game to an extra period.
The extra period featured plenty of ugly basketball, but the Cavaliers found a way to prevail. They snagged offensive rebounds and made just enough shots and free throws to outscore the Demon Deacons 9-7 in the final period to earn a 65-63 victory.
“I think it’s big,” Huff said. “We have that confidence knowing we can win these games, and we knew that. We were in a bunch of games and we just didn’t close, but despite our best efforts, we managed to finish this one off with a win.”
