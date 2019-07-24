The Virginia men’s basketball team will raise its national championship banner and players will receive their championship rings on Friday, Sept. 13 during a special ticketed event at John Paul Jones Arena, the school announced on Wednesday.
“A Night with the National Champions” will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include speeches from Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett as well as several players from last season’s national championship basketball team. The event also will include video tributes that will play on the Hoo Vision board.
The evening will conclude with the presentation of national championship rings and the raising of the national championship banner into the John Paul Jones Arena rafters.
The school is selling tickets for the event as well as sponsored tables on the arena floor.
Ticket cost $50 for lower bowl seats and $25 for upper bowl seats. All seating will be general admission. Sponsored tables for the event are $5,000 and $3,000, respectively. A $5,000 table includes a reserved table on the floor for a group of eight people with a basketball team member or coach as well as dinner and admission to a pre-event VIP reception with members of the Virginia men’s basketball staff from 5-6 p.m., while the $3,000 table includes a reserved table on the floor for a party of eight, dinner and admission to the pre-event VIP reception.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission lower and upper bowl seating and 4:45 p.m. for VIP and sponsored table guests.
Parking for the event will be free at John Paul Jones Arena and surrounding lots. The JPJ garage will be reserved for table sponsors and their guests.
Concession and merchandise stands will be open for the event, which also includes a silent auction. Fans who are not able to attend the event can still bid on silent auction items online at VirginiaAthleticsFoundation.com starting on Friday, Sept. 6.
Tickets for the event are now available at the UVa Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall, by phone at 1-800-542-8821 or online at VirginiaSports.com. Sponsored tables can be reserved by calling the Virginia Athletics Foundation at 1-800-626-8723.