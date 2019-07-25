The Virginia men's basketball team ranked 16th in national average attendance this past season, according to the final attendance report released by the NCAA.
The Cavaliers welcomed to 225,392 fans to their 16 home games at John Paul Jones Arena during its national championship season, an average of 14,087 fans per game. John Paul Jones Arena seats 14,593 fans. Virginia went 15-1 in home games last season.
Syracuse let the nation in average attendance at 21,992 fans per game. Kentucky was second at 21,695 fans per game, followed by North Carolina (19,715), Tennessee (19,034) and Wisconsin (17,170).
Here are several other items of note from the NCAA final attendance report.
» Virginia played in the three highest attended games in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers' win over Auburn in the Final Four at U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis was played in front of 72,711 fans. UVa's win over Texas Tech in the national championship game came in front of a crowd of 72,062, while the Wahoos' victory over Purdue in the Elite Eight in Louisville came in front of 21,623 fans.
» UVa's game at Syracuse on March 4 was the second highest attended regular season men's college basketball game (29,052) in 2018-19. The Cavaliers won the game, 79-53. The highest attended regular season game of the 2018-19 season was Duke at Syracuse on Feb. 23 (35,642). The Blue Devils won that game, 75-65.
» The Cavaliers played in front of a total 647,934 fans during its 38 games this past season, the second most in the NCAA. Kentucky, which played in front of 664,559 fans during the 2018-19 season, was first.
» Five ACC teams ranked in the top 30 in average attendance. In addition to Syracuse (first), North Carolina (third) and Virginia (16th), Louisville was sixth and N.C. State was 20th.
» The Big Ten led all conferences in overall attendance with 3,121,962 fans. The ACC was second, followed by the SEC, Big East and Big 12.