The Virginia men’s lacrosse team won the 2019 national championship. With plenty of stars returning, the goal remains the same: win the whole thing.
It won’t be easy, and this year’s team isn’t quite the same as the 2019 squad, but the Cavaliers possess plenty of potential, both offensively and defensively. The season begins Feb. 8 with a game against Loyola, which obliterated the Cavaliers, 17-9, in the 2019 season opener.
Head coach Lars Tiffany and a few players addressed the media Wednesday with season opener on the horizon.
Turning the page
Virginia won the national championship last season, but the Cavaliers don’t want to be complacent following a special season. Their focus is on reaching the same level of success with a new team.
“Honestly, it’s not been too hard,” midfielder John Fox said of moving on from the national title. “A bunch of new guys, the 2018-19 team is gone, so you’ve got a bunch of new faces, and we’re all just hungry to go. Like Coach Tiffany says, ‘We’re not defending.’ Like, that trophy’s not going anywhere. We’re just hungry for that 2020 trophy.”
Tiffany loved the team’s effort and intensity in the fall. He felt like the players understood the importance of each practice and lift session, knowing that the preparation in the fall can pay off in the spring.
The players echoed the idea that winning a national championship last season shows what’s possible, and that clarity helps motivate them for this season.
“I think the energy is great because we realize that we can do it and that it is possible, and I think especially us older guys we realize that it’s limited time,” defenseman Jared Conners said. “We got there once, and I can’t tell you how bad I want to get back there again.”
Challenging slate
Getting back again won’t be easy, and the regular season features plenty of ranked foes. Seven of Virginia’s 14 opponents were ranked in the USILA preseason coaches poll. The Cavaliers earned the No. 1 ranking.
UVa’s season starts with a challenging matchup with Loyola on Feb. 8. The Greyhounds beat the Cavaliers 17-9 in last year’s season opener, outscoring Virginia in every quarter.
“We lost two out of the first three games,” midfielder Dox Aitken said. “We kind of had to just look ourselves in the mirror because we knew we were a talented team. We knew that we were putting in the work on the field and in practice and in the weight room. It made us kind of take a look at ourselves and get us back to ground zero.”
Virginia rallied after last season’s slow start, going on a tremendous run the rest of the way. The Cavaliers hope to break a streak of tough losses to Loyola.
In 2018, Virginia opened the season with a 13-12 double-overtime win over the Greyhounds before falling to them 14-12 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The last two meetings were losses. The two teams have played each other every year since 2014, with Virginia winning four of the seven contests.
After opening with Loyola, Virginia hosts No. 20 Lehigh the next Saturday. Princeton, which is receiving votes, comes to Charlottesville the following Saturday.
Consecutive road games at Maryland and Notre Dame in mid-March might be the toughest stretch of the year. Maryland enters the season ranked fourth in the coaches poll, while Notre Dame comes in at No. 7.
Stellar returners
Virginia men’s lacrosse and Virginia men’s basketball share the distinction of being reigning national champions. Tony Bennett’s team lost three of its best players to the NBA. Tiffany doesn’t have that issue.
“We’re in such a better position than Tony Bennett,” Tiffany joked. “Tony lost so much. … If you took our three best scorers away, I’d be in tears over here. Fortunately the PLL and MLL are not lucrative enough to pull away guys out of their college careers.”
Tiffany’s team returns its three top point scorers — Matt Moore, Michael Kraus and Ian Laviano — to a team that also returns its goalie with the most playing time last season in Alex Rode.
Virginia’s roster looks the part of a championship contender. Tiffany wants to see more from his defense with a few quality players graduating, but overall, the roster features elite athleticism and returning experience.
Fresh off a national championship, the Cavaliers appear poised to contend for another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.