Lars Tiffany lamented his team’s second half offensive effort last week after scoring just three goals after halftime in a 12-9 win over Loyola (Maryland).
The Virginia men’s lacrosse coach had similar trepidation Saturday afternoon following a 12-8 victory over No. 18 Lehigh at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers scored just five goals in the second half, but put two in the net in the final five minutes of the game to preserve the win and a 2-0 start.
“Give Lehigh credit, because their [zone defense] took away our energy and took away our momentum,” Tiffany said. “They went to it in the second quarter and our scoring was greatly reduced after that. Coach [Sean] Kirwan is a good offensive coordinator and he’s going to help us figure it out. We’ve got to get better. This is the second week in a row where a team has thrown a zone defense at us and our production has stymied.”
Offense was not the problem early on for No. 1 Virginia.
Michael Kraus opened the scoring off a nifty setup from Payton Cormier 40 seconds into the game to give UVa a 1-0 lead. The goal extended the senior’s point-scoring streak to 51 straight games, which ranks second nationally.
Lehigh answered when Ryan Klose bounced a shot past Cavaliers keeper Alex Rode to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:22 left in the quarter.
The Cavaliers ended the quarter on a five-goal run to seize control of the game.
Matt Moore ignited the run with a goal from the left side following a great clearing play from Grayson Sallade. Stationed behind the net, Moore made a move to his right, outmuscled the defender and ripped a shot past the keeper for a 2-1 lead to extend his goal-scoring streak to 23 games.
Kraus followed with two goals in two minutes, including a high shot from in close to post his 120th career goal and give Virginia a 4-1 lead. Moore then found Jared Conners for his first tally of the season and a 5-1 lead. Just before the end of the quarter, Cormier registered his fourth goal of the season on a feed from Peter Garno to take a 6-1 lead.
“They first came out in man and we put up some good numbers from the start,” Kraus said. “We were expecting zone [defense] the whole week. We were trying not to slow down and still be aggressive against their zone and really take it to them. I think we struggled a little bit, but we’re still working on that and we’ll get that down pat this week too.”
Lehigh bounced back in the second quarter behind its top playmakers.
Tommy Schelling scored 90 seconds into the quarter on a bounce shot to end the 5-0 Virginia run. The sophomore attackman struck again less than a minute later, capitalizing on a precise pass from Christian Mule to trim the lead to 6-3 with 12:41 left in the half.
The Mountain Hawks weren’t done. Mule scored off a feed from Schelling to cut the lead to 6-4 with 8:44 left until halftime and force a UVa timeout.
Virginia’s defense changed the momentum a minute later as Conners intercepted a clearing pass from Lehigh goalie James Spence, which led to Conners’ second goal of the game and a 7-4 lead. The Cavaliers took that three-goal lead into the halftime break.
“I think we did a good job of capitalizing on their mistakes,” Conners said. “Being able to adjust throughout the game is a big part of playing against good teams like Lehigh. We’ve shown that we can do that today. We’ve got to keep working to clean that up for future games.”
After a defensive struggle for most of the third, Ian Laviano beat Spence for his first goal of the game to extend the UVa lead to 8-4. The goal marked the 11th straight game that Laviano has scored and extended his point-scoring streak to 32 straight games.
Two minutes later, Dox Aitken scored from the top of the formation off a feed from Cormier as Virginia increased its lead to 9-4 with 2:40 left in the quarter.
Crew Cintron got one back for the Mountain Hawks with 50 seconds left in the third to trim the lead to 9-5 heading into the final stanza.
Tempers flared early in the fourth as Spence was assessed a personal foul penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct with 11:40 left. The Cavaliers took advantage as Moore tallied his second goal of the game on a Regan Quinn helper to stretch the lead to 10-5.
Kraus netted his fourth goal of the game with less than 10 minutes to go as UVa led 11-5. Lehigh (1-1) didn’t back down as Ryan Klose scored a natural hat trick to trim the lead to 11-7 late in the game.
Moore then completed his hat trick with less than four minutes to play to secure the win. Kraus set up the goal to become just the fourth player in program history to eclipse the 100 goals and 100 assists in his career, joining Danny Glading, Steele Stanwick and Kevin Pehlke.
“I think it’s a pretty good accomplishment, but all we’re looking forward to is that ‘W” in the win column,” Kraus said. “That’s our main focus, that’s our only focus. It’s a good accomplishment but we’re moving on from that and trying to get more wins.”
Kraus finished with four goals and one assist to lead the Cavaliers.
“I’m so grateful for Michael Kraus, not just for his scoring, but for his riding,” Tiffany said. “I thought our whole attack did a great job of creating that intense pressure initially after we lost the ball. That gets our offense excited and the energy that we get from a ride back is so fantastic. I give Michael credit for leading our ride back, but certainly as an offensive weapon, his balance with his vision and his ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Moore finished with three goals and two assists, while Cormier added a goal and two assist in his second collegiate game.
“It’s awesome with the amount of threats we have on offense this year,” Kraus said. “We have a lot of guys returning and some new guys stepping up. You saw last week, Payton was scoring a lot and Matt was scoring a lot and then it switches to this week. We’ve got a lot of threats and it’s going to change person by person every single week and that’s awesome to have that amount of scorers.”
Virginia returns to action next Saturday when it hosts Princeton. Game time is noon at Klöckner Stadium.
