The No. 8 Virginia men's lacrosse team used a late 3-0 run to pick up an 18-15 win over High Point on Tuesday night at Klöckner Stadium.
The win was the 150th by the Cavaliers (3-1) at Klöckner Stadium.
High Point (1-4) tied the game at 15-15 on a Devon Buckshot goal with 9:32 left in the game.
It was all Cavaliers from there.
Ian Laviano scored the go-ahead go with 2:57 left in the fourth quarter to start the run. After UVa won the ensuing faceoff, Jared Conners found Michael Kraus with 2:38 left in regulation to give the Cavaliers a 17-15 lead. Kraus then scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left to cap the game-clinching run.
Kraus, who was under the weather prior to the game and did not practice on Monday, finished with five goals and two assists to lead the Cavaliers.
“First of all, what a huge effort by Michael Kraus," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "He didn’t practice yesterday because of some sort of stomach bug and we weren’t sure he was going to play at all today. For him to come out and score five goals and have a couple assists was a big effort."
Payton Cormier tallied four goals and one assist, while Matt Moore added two goals and five helpers. Jared Conners chipped in two goals and one assist in addition to scooping up two ground balls.
The Cavaliers were dominant on faceoffs, win 25 of the 35 in the game, including seven of eight in the fourth quarter.
"With the faceoff game, we really needed every single one of those possessions," Tiffany said. "Petey LaSalla was fantastic, as was Justin Schwenk, and that was very important because this High Point team can score goals and they can score goals quickly. Their transition game is so dynamic. We were fortunate that our clearing was 100 percent today, we were getting more possessions on faceoffs and we needed every one of those against a high-powered offense.”
UVa returns to action on Sunday when it hosts Air Force in a 1 p.m. matchup that will air on ESPN3.com.
