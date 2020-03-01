The No. 8 Virginia men’s lacrosse team wrapped up its season-opening five-game homestand with a 15-5 victory over Air Force on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
Payton Cormier and Michael Kraus each registered hat tricks for the Cavaliers (4-1). Cormier, who was celebrating his birthday, also finished with two assists, while Kraus added one helper. Matt Moore scored two goals to extend his goal-scoring streak to 26 games, the sixth-longest active streak in the nation, and Jeff Conner finished with a goal and four assists for UVa.
“Today was certainly our best all-around effort,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “In terms of our team offense, I think we shot the ball as well as we’ve shot and this was against a great goalie. [Braden] Host has been fantastic and we scored at a high rate.”
Leading 6-3 with 5:48 left in the second quarter, Virginia took command with a 9-0 run over the next 32 minutes of game action. Peter Garno started the run with his second goal of the game with 3:45 left in the second quarter. Kraus capped the 9-0 with an extra-man goal on a Jeff Conner assist with 8:52 left to play. Air Force scored two goals in the final minutes to provide the final margin.
Tiffany was pleased with his defense, which held Air Force to five goals and forced five Falcon turnovers.
“Defense, communicating, when to slide, when not to slide, we made some really good decisions there,” Tiffany said. “When do we need to support the dodge and when not to? We were able to get the shot clock low during their offensive possessions. And, I am certainly really grateful for how well we rode today in terms of creating that pressure with our 10-man ride, and causing a bunch of turnovers and getting the ball back.”
UVa heads on the road for the next three games, starting with a March 8 matchup at Brown. Faceoff is set for noon. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
