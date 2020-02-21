The Virginia men’s lacrosse team didn’t start last season looking like a national title contender.
The Cavaliers opened the season with a 1-2 record before rattling off three consecutive overtime victories — starting with a win over Princeton — to improve to 4-2 and find their identity.
“We were 4-2 and still not sure we were really a great team yet,” Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany said, “but we had shown that we wouldn’t give up as we had those come-from-behind victories against and Brown and Syracuse.”
While the start to this season is much better for the Cavaliers, who are 2-0 with wins over Loyola and Lehigh, they’re still seeking their identity. According to Tiffany, that process takes time. He estimated that it takes a group a handful of games to truly find an identity.
“I think after that six-game mark last year, it was like ‘OK, I think we know who we are now,’” Tiffany said. “This team’s just never going to give up, and we’re going to be poised, regardless of the scoreboard. We’re still in that mode of trying to nail down exactly who’s gonna be relied in what situations.”
Through two games, the Cavaliers are starting to craft an identity as a team with an elite attack that jumps all over opponents.
In the season-opening win over Loyola, Virginia jumped out to a 9-2 lead before winning 12-9. Against Lehigh last Saturday, the Cavaliers won 12-8 after jumping out to a 6-1 lead.
Matt Moore is leading the way offensively, but others contribute consistently alongside him. Moore has six goals through two games, but six Cavaliers have at least two goals through the first to contests of the season.
Defensively, junior Alex Rode carries the load. The goalkeeper is up to 30 saves on the season after recording 19 in the season opener. His ability in goal helps the Cavaliers remain stout defensively despite a bunch of newcomers along the defense. With two matches out of the way, Virginia feels confident about the growth of the young players like freshman defender Scott Bower in front of Rode.
“Those young guys are getting real comfortable, and that’s great to see,” senior defenseman Jared Conners said. “It helped that they were playing a lot all fall, and we’ve had some great matchups against Penn State and Team Canada and Team USA, so I think by now they’re comfortable and they know what they need to do out there.”
The young defenders, as well as veterans like Conners and junior Kyle Kology, will have their hands full Saturday against the No. 3 scoring offense in the country. Princeton (2-0) racked up 20 goals in each of its first two wins, and senior attacker Michael Sowers has tallied 18 assists in the two-game span, including 11 the last time out. He became the first Division I player to tally 11 assists in a game since 1992.
Sowers leads a potent Princeton offense that features eight players with at least three goals. Senior Phillip Robertson, a former St. Anne’s-Belfield standout, leads the team with eight goals, and Sowers is close behind with seven.
“The trouble with Michael Sowers is 1) he’s a fantastic player, and 2) he’s got really good lacrosse players around him,” Tiffany said. “This is not a one-man show, as they’ve proven with 40 goals in two games.”
Virginia’s 2020 identity remains a work in progress, but the Cavaliers are inching closer to determining who they are and how they’ll go about winning games. They’ll face a stiff test Saturday against Sowers and the Tigers.
“We’re still figuring it out,” Tiffany said, “but it’s a fun process.”
