Ian Laviano, who helped lead Virginia to the national championship in May, will return for the Cavaliers this season. 

The Virginia men’s lacrosse team will unofficially begin its national title defense against two national teams in October as part of the Team USA Fall Classic.

Virginia will travel to US Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Maryland, on Oct. 19 as part of three days worth of games, which will kick off on the same field the day before with Team USA’s men and women facing Canada.

The Cavaliers will face Team USA on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. and return to the field at 4:30 p.m. to take on Canada. The final two days of the Fall Classic also will feature U15 and U17 boys and girls games between team from the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to be able to play two elite international teams,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said in a release. “This will certainly be an immediate eye-opener of where we are and how much we need to work on.”

Virginia went 17-3 last season and shut down Yale’s high-scoring offense to claim its first national championship since 2011 and sixth in program history.

This year, the Cavaliers return the bulk of last spring’s starting lineup, led by Dox Aitken, who owns the program’s single-season records for points and goals by a midfielder, talented scorers Michael Kraus and Ian Laviano, goalie Alex Rode and faceoff man Petey LaSalla.

