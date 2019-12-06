The Virginia men’s soccer team is heading back to Cary.
Three weeks after winning the ACC Tournament championship at WakeMed Soccer Park, the Cavaliers will be returning to North Carolina with a bigger goal in mind.
A national championship.
Joe Bell scored the golden goal in overtime to lift the Cavaliers to a thrilling 3-2 victory over SMU on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals at Klöckner Stadium. The win sends the Cavaliers to the College Cup for the first time since 2014.
“That was just a good soccer game,” head coach George Gelnovatch said. “I have a lot of respect for [SMU]. There were a lot of goals in the game, a lot of momentum swings, some good football and some good players out there. I thought that was a pretty good representation [for both teams].”
The College Cup will be played on a pitch that has been kind to the Cavaliers. Virginia’s last two national championships (2009 and 2014) were won in Cary.
Virginia will face the winner of Wake Forest and UC Santa Barbara in the College Cup next Friday (Dec. 13) in Cary. The Demon Deacons and Gauchos meet on Saturday in the NCAA quarterfinals.
On the other side of the bracket, Stanford defeated Clemson in a penalty kick shootout on Friday night to advance to the College Cup. The Cardinal will face the winner of Saturday’s Georgetown-Washington game in the other national semifinal on Dec. 13 in Cary.
On Friday, UVa (20-1-1) scored its first goal of the night on the counter. Daryl Dike slipped a beautiful through ball to Irakoze Donasiyano in the right side of the box. The junior then curled a beautiful ball to the back post and Axel Gunnarson was there to rip a shot inside the right post for a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.
That lead held up until in the second half, when SMU scored the equalizer on a penalty kick with 19:55 to go in the game. Virginia answered several minutes later, when Dike drew a foul in the box, and Bell converted the penalty kick to give Virginia a 2-1 lead with less than 13 minutes to go in regulation.
Again the Mustangs (18-2-1) responded.
Henrik Bredeli took a nice cross and headed it past Virginia goalkeeper Colin Shutler to tie the match at 2-2 with just over six minutes to go in regulation.
That set the stage for Bell’s overtime heroics.
In the extra session, Dike drew another foul in the box, setting up the second penalty kick of the night for Bell. The junior midfielder’s initial penalty kick was saved by the SMU goalkeeper, but Bell got to the rebound and calmly deposited the ball into the back of the net with his left foot to send the Cavaliers to the College Cup for the 13th time in program history.
