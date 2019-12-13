CARY, N.C. — Daryl Dike’s special brand of speed and power turned the tide for Virginia despite monsoon-like conditions Friday night.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore struck for two goals in the first half to lead the top-seeded Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Wake Forest in the NCAA semifinals. UVa (21-1-1) will play third-seeded Georgetown (19-1-3), a 2-0 winner over seventh-seeded Stanford, in Sunday’s 6 p.m. championship match.
A daylong rain that was part of a major storm front from the southwest soaked the Sahlen’s Stadium field at WakeMed Soccer Park, but it didn’t slow the Cavaliers in a venue where they have enjoyed great success over the years. The Cavaliers have won four ACC tournaments and two NCAA championships at WakeMed, the national titles coming in 2009 and 2014, the last time they were played here.
Only a month ago, UVa picked up the ACC championship with a 3-1 victory over Clemson. The Cavaliers own an 18-5-3 record all-time at WakeMed.
“People talk about it a lot,” UVa coach George Gelnovatch said. “I’ve lost a lot of games on this field, too.”
Dike made sure the NCAA semifinal wasn’t one of those rare occasions.
He got on the end of a long ball from Andreas Ueland for his first goal in the 19th minute, fielding the pass on three hops and powering it into the far corner of the net from a bad angle.
“First of all, Andreas played like an incredible ball to put me through,” Dike said. “I picked my head up, just turned to let it go, and the next thing I knew the ball was in the back of the net.”
UVa midfielder Joe Bell said Dike was too modest.
“I didn’t see the first goal,” Bell said. “It was a bit of a half-chance. How many people score from there? He made me look smart. I told Andreas to play it long to Daryl.”
Wake coach Bobby Muuss said, “We always talk about don’t let one ball beat you, and that happened. One of the best forwards in America gets that chance, and, man, he took it.”
He added, “He poses a problem every time he gets the ball. He can be a handful. He probably punched his ticket to the MLS against Wake Forest.”
Dike’s second goal was more conventional. He headed home a corner kick from Daniel Steedman in the 23rd minute to give the Cavaliers a commanding 2-0 lead.
Dike had two opportunities in the half at a hat trick. He nearly took a ball off the foot of Wake Forest goalkeeper Andrew Pannenberg in front of an open net. And in the 40th minute his third shot of the half was blocked out of bounds after he controlled a ball with his back to the goal in the penalty area and turned to get off a quick strike.
“He punished us,” Wake defender Alistair Johnson said. “The top players in this league are going to bury goals, and that’s what he did.”
Despite Dike and the two-goal deficit, Wake (16-5-2) had the upper hand in the second half, with the Cavaliers intent on preserving the lead and avoiding mistakes. The Deacons outshot UVa 11-7 overall and 7-3 in the second half, forcing UVa goalkeeper Colin Shutler to make six of his season-high seven saves after intermission. In their meeting in the ACC Tournament semifinals, a 1-0 UVa victory, Wake managed only five shots, with one on goal.
Wake would cut the lead to 2-1 on Bruno Lapa’s penalty kick in the 79th minute, after Ueland was whistled for taking down Machop Chol in the penalty area.
It was only the 10th goal allowed all season by Virginia, the top defensive team in the nation.
“A 2-0 lead is a tricky lead,” Gelnovatch said. “They get that goal, and it’s very tricky.”
Shutler made the lead stand up, however, coming up with his final save of the night on Chol’s low drive at the near post in the 89th minute.
“I did everything I could to keep them off the board,” Shutler said.
Sunday’s appearance in the championship game will be UVa’s ninth, and the Cavaliers have won seven of the previous eight — two of three under Gelnovatch. The Cavaliers’ seven titles rank third all-time in NCAA annals. An eighth would tie UVa with Indiana for second place, behind Saint Louis with 10.
It marked the second time that UVa has defeated its ACC rival in the NCAA semifinals. The Cavaliers won 2-1 in overtime en route to their 2009 championship and own a 38-13-8 record against the Demon Deacons all-time.
In the first semifinal, Georgetown got on the scoreboard barely three minutes in against Stanford (14-3-5), and the wet conditions were a factor.
Paul Rothrock ran down a long ball that died on the wet turf just shy of the goal line, but he was able to play it back to Zach Riviere on the left side of the penalty area. Riviere crossed it to the far side of the box, and Stanford defender Keegan Tingey attempted to head it out of danger.
But he didn’t get much power on his clearance, and Sean Zawadzki picked it off in midair 25 yards out, firing a laser into the left side of the net at the 3:11 mark for his third goal of the season.
Zawadzki assisted on the second goal in the 67th minute. His cross was deflected twice, but Foster McCune, a second-half substitute, headed it home at the far post for his third goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.