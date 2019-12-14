CARY, N.C. — No less an authority than Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss, whose Demon Deacons exited in a semifinal loss Friday night to Virginia, thought Sunday’s NCAA men’s soccer championship matchup was an appropriate one.
Top-seeded Virginia (21-1-1) will be seeking its eighth NCAA title, and third in the past 11 years, while third-seeded Georgetown (19-1-3) is looking for its first. The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
“The two best teams all season in the NCAA get to meet in the College Cup [championship], which I think is great for college soccer,” Muuss said. “It’s supposed to be a beautiful day, and I think some very good football will be on display on Sunday.”
That will be a departure from Friday’s semifinals, which were played in a steady, and sometimes driving, rainstorm in Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Despite the conditions, a tournament that has seen precious few upsets continued to form. Virginia prevailed 2-1 over fourth-seeded Wake for its second win over the Demon Deacons in the postseason, and Georgetown dominated seventh-seeded Stanford 2-0.
UVa holds an 8-2-2 record in the series with Georgetown, although the teams have not met officially since 2014. They tied 1-1 in the NCAA quarterfinals at Georgetown, but the Cavaliers advanced on a penalty shootout and went on to claim the national championship.
“We actually know a lot about them, as they do about us,” UVa coach George Gelnovatch said. “We played them the past couple of springs. I think the team that we played this spring is largely the team that they have now. We were to a lesser extent, [with] maybe four guys different in our lineup. They were maybe one guy different in their lineup.
“After watching them last night, in terms of tactics and what they do, it’s very similar to what they were doing in the spring. So, that helps.”
He added, “They’re a very good team. You don’t get to be 19-1-3 and do what they did to a Stanford team that’s very, very hard to overcome, and the manner they did it they were pretty comfortable [Friday] night.”
Gelnovatch has been here before. He has taken three teams to the final, winning it all in 2009 and 2014, maybe coincidentally — and maybe not — with those finals also at WakeMed.
Gelnovatch likes his team’s chances for more than geographical ones, though. He said after Friday night’s victory that this year’s team was more talented than either of his two national champions, both of which overachieved to get to the College Cup. In fact, his 2014 team finished only sixth in the ultra-competitive ACC before running the table in the postseason.
This year’s team is that perfect blend of superstar, experienced veterans, and talented newcomers.
The superstar is junior midfielder Joe Bell, who has already capped for the New Zealand national team, a call-up that caused him to miss the semifinals and final of the ACC tournament. It’s a tribute to the Cavaliers that they beat Wake and Clemson, which earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA field, without their best player.
It’s been a heady week for Bell. He was tabbed a first-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association, an honor matched by his teammate, redshirt junior goalkeeper Colin Shutler.
Bell was also named one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s national player of the year award, along with Georgetown senior center back Dylan Nealis and Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson, the ACC scoring leader.
“I think a lot of components came together for this year,” Bell said, but added that the groundwork was laid with a team that advanced to the third round of the NCAAs a year ago.
“You have a mixture of players that have been through it before,” he said. “I think it was a blend of experience from the past few years mixed together with some [new] talent. When you add in a little bit of luck, you’re in the final on Sunday. I can’t specify one thing. It’s just all of that coming together.”
Gelnovatch says it’s his team’s balance that’s key.
“It’s very deceiving,” he said. “People who don’t follow us just look at the statistics and see we have the lowest goals-against average and assume we’re a defensive team. And, yes, our guys in the back and goalkeeper are good.
“But we control the opposition’s chances by us having the ball. To keep the ball, you need skilled players all over the field. To have that balance, you need the willingness that when it’s time to defend, you defend.
“It’s that balance of a progressive, aggressive, attacking team. That’s what balance is. This team is full of balance.”
The X-factor, however, is Daryl Dike. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore struck for two first-half goals against Wake, ending a postseason goal drought. On the first goal he showed off his speed by getting behind the defense to run down a long pass. On the second he showed his power with a header on a corner kick.
“He’s the center forward we’ve been looking for for a number of years,” Gelnovatch said. “They’re not easy to find. A big, physical presence who also can move and think. That 2009 national championship team did not have a Daryl Dike. The 2014 team — a totally different animal. It was a reactionary team, not an offensively aggressive team like this team is.”
The Cavaliers’ objective now is to take their place alongside those predecessors.
