George Gelnovatch has steered the Virginia men’s soccer team to the College Cup five times.
Twice before, in 2009 and 2014, the Wahoos have won the national championship. Gelnovatch and his top-seeded Cavaliers hope to keep the five-year trend going by taking home the crown this season.
With the No. 1 team in the country and a nine-match unbeaten streak, Gelvonatch feels confident about UVa’s chances.
“I would say, of those two national championship teams, this team’s more talented than both of them,” Gelnovatch said.
The Cavaliers (20-1-1, 6-1-1 ACC) are not only talented, but they’re also playing some of their best soccer of the season. In their nine wins since a loss to Pittsburgh, Virginia has five shutout victories. They’ve also outscored three NCAA Tournament opponents 8-2. UVa needed overtime to beat SMU 3-2 in the last match, but it’s still been dominant in the postseason.
Nine consecutive wins against stellar competition give the Cavaliers confidence that they can finish the season in the same spot they’ve been for most of the season: on top of the college soccer world.
It doesn’t hurt that the College Cup will be played in Cary, North Carolina, the same site as the ACC Tournament championship game, which the Cavaliers won about a month ago.
“Team morale is very good,” goalkeeper Colin Shutler said. “We’re in a great place right now, and we’re happy that we’re going back to Cary.”
Virginia’s ACC Tournament semifinal victory came against Wake Forest exactly one month before the two teams square off in the NCAA semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m. The fourth-seeded Demon Deacons played the Cavaliers competitively, but ultimately fell 1-0.
One of Wake Forest’s best weapons is depth. The Demon Deacons boast seven players with at least three goals on the year, and they’re not overly reliant on just one scorer.
Coupled with sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Pannenberg, who ties for 10th nationally with nine shutouts, the Demon Deacons feature a dangerous combination. They’re sound defensively and multiple players can find the back of the net.
Virginia poses similar challenges. Shutler leads the nation with 15 clean sheets, and six Virginia players have at least three goals. Both teams are balanced and know how to win.
The two opponents are familiar with one another, which makes the matchup even more exciting. It’s going to be an even matchup, with both squads more than capable of coming out with a victory. They’ve also both gone through the grind of playing in the ACC and the ACC Tournament, which provides a stiff test that prepares them well for this stage.
“We always say that the ACC Tournament is almost as good, if not better, than the NCAA,” Shutler said.
While no Cavaliers hold experience playing in the College Cup, Gelnovatch knows exactly what it takes to win the whole thing. He’s been in this position before, and he understands what needs to be done for Virginia to win its eighth NCAA title.
“The thing that started in the ACC Tournament, and it actually kind of started with Wake in the ACC Tournament, was our intensity,” Gelnovatch said. “That has to be like a different level. Everything, like how you close people down, how you defend, making runs in the box to score, it’s a different level of intensity. I think the teams that have that little bit of extra and are able to sustain that intensity are the ones that come out on top.”
There’s no reason to expect the intensity to drop with what’s on the line.
The journey to the College Cup began in the offseason and carried through the year as the Cavaliers knocked off nearly every opponent on their schedule. Two games remain between the Cavaliers and a place in college soccer history.
“We’ve been working hard for this the whole year," midfielder Joe Bell said, "and it’s obviously the opportunity to put another star on the badge, which would be fantastic.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.