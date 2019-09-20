The Virginia men’s soccer team sent a message to the ACC on Friday night.
The Cavaliers (6-0, 2-0 ACC) controlled their match against N.C. State (4-2-1, 1-1 ACC) and earned a 2-0 victory that looked even more impressive than the scoreboard showed. The game came in front of a raucous crowd of 3,858.
“What a great crowd tonight,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said. “This was our best performance this year and maybe last year too. And I really think the crowd had a lot to do with it.”
The game started slowly for the Cavaliers, as N.C. State looked strong in the opening 10 minutes. Once Virginia settled in, however, it dominated. The final 35 minutes of the first half were clinical, as Virginia’s offense put unrelenting pressure on the Wolfpack defense.
“We obviously like to be in control of games,” sophomore forward Daryl Dike said. “When we were behind those first 10 minutes of the game, we knew that something had to change.”
Dike said the bench helped pick up the players with encouragement and energy from the sideline. The added energy worked, as Virginia controlled the final 80 minutes.
UVa earned the first scoring chance of the night when it received a corner kick 14 minutes into the match. Dike put his head on the ball, but pushed it over the net.
N.C. State nearly connected on a cross halfway through the first half, which served as its best scoring opportunity early. Junior midfielder David Loera couldn’t quite get his foot on the ball as it took one hop and bounced to Colin Shutler. Loera showed a spark in the midfield for the Wolfpack, frequently putting pressure on the Cavaliers’ defense in the early going. He slowed down as the game wore on.
“I think they asked a lot of him,” Gelnovatch said. “He had to do a lot of work, and I think he got tired.”
Gelnovatch praised Loera’s early play, saying the Cavaliers knew within minutes that he was a guy the defense needed to key in on. The defense did a good job, holding him without a shot.
Virginia followed up on N.C. State’s missed opportunity with a great chance from junior midfielder Joe Bell with about 20 minutes remaining in the first half. Bell stole an N.C. State pass, fired a shot and the deflection nearly found its way into the goal.
After numerous chances and significant possession, Virginia finally found the back of the net before halftime. Robin Afumefuna received a pass from Joe Bell on the right side of the field before Afumefuna sent a cross from the left side of the field into the box, and Dike made contact in a crowd of four people to place the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal with just over 3:30 left until halftime.
“It was just a great play from all of us,” Afumefuna, a senior defender, said. “We always talk about having the relay pass coming over from the other side. That’s actually what we did. It’s good to see that it works.”
Dike nearly scored again less than two minutes later when he blistered a shot from the right side of the box toward goal. N.C. State’s Vinnie Durand made a tremendous save, pushing the ball aside. At the half, Virginia held a 7-0 advantage in shots.
“As soon as we got past the 10-minute mark, I think we started putting the hammer to them slowly but surely,” Gelnovatch said. “I was hoping, as we started squeezing, squeezing, squeezing, I didn’t want them to get to halftime 0-0. I wanted to get that one goal before, and we did.”
The second half went similarly, with Virginia controlling the match. Most of the half was spent with UVa on the attack. The Cavaliers nearly added to their 1-0 lead with 20 minutes left as junior forward Nathaniel Crofts put a shot near the net. The ball was deflected out, giving the Cavaliers a corner kick.
Freshman defender Andreas Ueland headed the corner kick and nearly scored, but the ball sailed high and wide. Later in the half, Crofts put a nice deke move on a defender and connected on a give-and-go with Dike to set up a great look, but he missed high.
N.C. State finally added a couple quality chances late, but the Wolfpack couldn’t get Shutler outside his comfort zone.
An N.C. State penalty with 18 seconds left gave Virginia’s Joe Bell a penalty kick to ice the match. The junior midfielder pounded the shot into the lower left corner of the net, as the Virginia crowd roared one last time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.