The Virginia men’s soccer team scored two first-half goals en route to a 2-1 victory over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.
The No. 2 seed Cavaliers (15-1-1) advanced to the ACC semifinals for the second time in three years and the 26th time in program history. UVa will host Wake Forest, which beat Virginia Tech in a penalty kick shootout, on Wednesday for a spot in the ACC Tournament championship game.
Virginia scored both of its goals early during a seven-minute span to take a two-goal lead just 18 minutes into the match. Sophomore Daryl Dike drew a foul in the box in the 11th minute to set up a penalty kick, which was converted by Joe Bell. All three of Bell’s goals this season have come from the penalty spot, where he is a perfect 3-for-3.
Dike played a hand in the Cavaliers’ second goal a few minutes later, when he centered a pass to Nathaniel Crofts, who one-touched the ball into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. Dike was credited with his team-leading seventh assist of the season. Dike now has 13 points (five goals, three assists) in his past seven games.
Syracuse got on the board in the 70th minute on a goal by Luther Archimede off one of the Orange’s four corner kicks. Including the goal-scoring play, the Orange fired off the match’s final four shots and were awarded two corner kicks in the final 20 minutes.
“I think we managed the first half pretty good, getting the two goals but to their credit the second half they stepped up the pressure a little bit,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “I’m very disappointed in giving up that goal, we don’t give up goals that easy, especially on restarts like that. There are lessons to be learned, we need to control the transitions and need to make better decisions with the ball.”
