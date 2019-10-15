On Tuesday night, the Virginia men’s soccer team did to James Madison what it’s done to so many other teams this season. The Cavaliers played suffocating defense, controlled possession and eventually scored a game-winning goal.
Irakoze’s Donasiyano goal in the 78th minute gave top-ranked UVa a 1-0 win over No. 17 JMU at Klöckner Stadium. The Dukes were a dangerous opponent, having beaten Wake Forest earlier this season when the Demon Deacons were ranked No. 1.
“This felt like an ACC contest,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said. “And that’s good. I think we responded.”
UVa (11-0-1) played without star forward Daryl Dike, who missed the match with an injury, so the Cavaliers relied on players like Donasiyano more than they might in a typical match.
The two teams wasted no time getting after each other, as the first half started with both teams playing aggressively. After JMU (9-4-1) spent the first 10 minutes on the attack, the Cavaliers controlled possession aside from a few dangerous JMU counterattacks. Virginia possessed the ball for 66% of the match.
UVa’s Nathaniel Crofts seemed frustrated with the officiating throughout much of the opening 45 minutes, including in the first 10 minutes, when he went down in the box but didn’t receive a call. He helped spark numerous chances in the first half, but ultimately couldn’t help find the back of the net. Following the early no-call, both teams possessed the ball in the midfield without any major scoring threats until the final 25 minutes of the half.
With about 25 minutes left in the first half, Spencer Patton fired a shot from the upper left portion of the box, but it drifted high over the right side of the crossbar. UVa ramped up the pressure toward the end of the first half, tallying five shots in the final 25 minutes.
The Cavaliers’ best chance came when the ball drifted into the left side of the box and Daniel Steedman played a beautiful ball to Axel Gunnarsson, who jumped and used the outside of his right foot to deflect the ball toward the net. Unfortunately for Patton, it went directly to JMU goalkeeper T.J. Bush.
In the waning seconds of the first half, things got a bit chippy. UVa’s Spencer Patton shoved JMU’s Tim Estermann as Estermann held the ball to keep UVa from attempting a free kick with the first half clock winding down. Estermann hit the deck, but no cards were given.
JMU started the second half with one of the best scoring chances of the match. A cross into the box whizzed by a UVa defender and onto the foot of JMU’s Lewis Long IV deep in the box, but Long IV knocked the ball directly into the arms of UVa goalkeeper Colin Shutler, squandering the chance.
Minutes later, Long IV found himself with another great chance. He used his left foot from the left side of the box and blasted a low shot toward Shutler, but once again it found the goalkeeper’s waiting arms.
With about 25 minutes remaining in regulation, JMU fed the ball into Thomas Judge, who hesitated slightly when coming to the ball in the box. UVa’s Henry Kessler cleared the ball and it went on a rapid counterattack. Donasiyano came toward the box and rocketed a shot off the crossbar and out of play.
Donasiyano proved to be a critical piece for UVa. With just under 13 minutes remaining, Donasiyano drilled a ball from the outside the top of the box to the upper left corner of the goal past the diving goalkeeper. Bush made a good effort trying to make the save, but he couldn’t reach the perfectly placed ball. UVa took a 1-0 lead it never relinquished.
“It was amazing,” Donasiyano said. “It was the best strike I’ve ever taken in my life.”
JMU pushed for an equalizer, but the Dukes couldn’t earn a quality shot. The Cavaliers finished the game with 17 shots to JMU’s seven, although the Dukes put more shots on goal (5) than Virginia (4).
Virginia’s win is the team’s 10th shutout in 12 games. Aside from an own goal against Boston College, the Cavaliers have allowed just one goal to opposing teams.
“We take so much pride in it,” Kessler said. “It’s not just the defense, it’s the entire team. [Coach Gelnovatch] says it before every match, ‘Clean sheet, clean sheet, clean sheet.’ You know, it’s something that’s been ingrained in our system as a team.”
