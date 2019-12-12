Virginia midfielder Joe Bell is a finalist for the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy, per an announcement Thursday. The award goes to the top player in Division I men's soccer.
Bell looks to become the fifth winner from Virginia to take home the honor. Tony Meola, Claudio Reyna, Mike Fisher and Alecko Eskandarian have won the award previously. Fisher earned the honor twice, and Eskandarian’s award in 2002 is the most recent instance of a UVa player winning the award.
The New Zealand native has 16 points for Virginia this season, but his impact goes beyond the stat sheet. Bell plays a critical role in the team’s ability to dominate possession, which is a key reason why the Cavaliers are preparing for the College Cup. Bell’s ability to facilitate the offense makes him one of the best players in college soccer.
Georgetown’s Dylan Nealis and Clemson’s Robbie Robinson join Bell as finalists for the award. The winner will be announced on Jan. 3.
