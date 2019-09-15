After its fourth win over Florida State in program history on Saturday, the Virginia football team jumped four spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
The Cavaliers (3-0) debuted in the poll last week at No. 25, but after outscoring the Seminoles 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up their second ACC win, the Wahoos moved up to No. 21.
It’s the highest ranking UVa has earned since 2007 when it shut out Miami, 48-0, and went into the Virginia Tech game at No. 16. It’s also the second season in a row that Virginia has cracked the top 25. The Cavaliers spent the week before last season’s loss to Pitt at No. 23.
Virginia and No. 1 Clemson are the only ACC teams in the top 25. This weekend, the Cavaliers host in-state foe Old Dominion (1-1), which is coming off a bye week after a 31-17 loss at Virginia Tech.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.