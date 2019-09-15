20190914_cdp_sports_UVa_FSU211.JPG

Virginia players exit the tunnel before the first half of an ACC college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

After its fourth win over Florida State in program history on Saturday, the Virginia football team jumped four spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Cavaliers (3-0) debuted in the poll last week at No. 25, but after outscoring the Seminoles 21-7 in the fourth quarter to pick up their second ACC win, the Wahoos moved up to No. 21.

It’s the highest ranking UVa has earned since 2007 when it shut out Miami, 48-0, and went into the Virginia Tech game at No. 16. It’s also the second season in a row that Virginia has cracked the top 25. The Cavaliers spent the week before last season’s loss to Pitt at No. 23.

Virginia and No. 1 Clemson are the only ACC teams in the top 25. This weekend, the Cavaliers host in-state foe Old Dominion (1-1), which is coming off a bye week after a 31-17 loss at Virginia Tech.​

