Virginia is turning to one of the most successful coaches in NCAA history to lead its track and field and cross country programs.
Vin Lananna is the Cavaliers’ new Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, the school announced on Monday. Lananna also will serve as Associate Athletics Director for Administration at UVa.
He takes over for Bryan Fetzer, who resigned from the post in July.
During his three-plus decades as a head coach, Lananna has won 11 national championships and 42 conference titles during stints at Stanford and Oregon.
He was inducted into the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2012.
“Vin Lananna is legendary in track and field and cross country,” Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the hire. “He is a winner. He has won at every level throughout his career as a coach and as an administrator. He cares deeply about helping student-athletes reach their maximum potential in competition and in life. I am inspired by his work ethic and his passion as well as the incredible success he has garnered nationally and globally.”
This will be Lananna’s first collegiate head coaching job since 2012. Lananna led the Oregon track and field and cross country program for seven seasons (2005-12), guiding the Ducks to six national championships (2007-08 men’s cross country, 2009 men’s indoor track and field, 2010-11-12 women’s indoor track and field) and 13 conference titles.
After resigning as the director of track and field and cross country at Oregon in September 2012, Lananna remained a member of the Ducks’ athletic administration as an associate athletic director, a position he held since coming to the school in 2005 after a two-year stint as athletic director and physical education professor at Oberlin College in Ohio for two years.
Prior to his time at Oberlin and Oregon, Lananna helped turn the Stanford track and field program into a national power during his stint as director of track and field from 1992 to 2003. He guided the Cardinal’s cross country and track and field teams to five NCAA team championships, 35 top-10 NCAA finishes, and 22 NCAA individual titles.
After guiding two West Coast programs to national prominence, Lananna heads East with the hopes of doing the same at Virginia.
“I am immensely excited about the opportunity to work with the world-class students and staff at the University of Virginia,” Lananna said in a release. “I have been fortunate to have worked with terrific leaders in the world of sport and in the world of business. Carla Williams’ vision for UVa athletics is clear, bold and inspirational. I am humbled to join the incredible UVA coaching staff, the professional administrators and the Charlottesville community. I cannot wait to get started.”
