LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After scoring 48 points against Duke last week, the Virginia football team entered Saturday’s contest against the ACC’s worst defense hoping for another offensive outburst.
Instead, the Cavaliers missed opportunities and turned the ball over in a head-scratching performance. Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC) handed UVa (5-3, 3-2 ACC) its second ACC loss of the season in a 28-21 triumph.
Virginia started the scoring on a six-yard touchdown run from Wayne Taulapapa. The sophomore running back fought his way through defenders and into the end zone, giving UVa a 7-0 lead with 5:16 remaining in the first quarter.
The touchdown came two plays after a third-and-10 that saw a snap go off Perkins’ hands and up into the air. As the crowd yelled excitedly at the prospect of a turnover, Perkins grabbed the ball, looked left and fired a shot down the field to Hasise Dubois, who went over a defender and hauled in the reception for a gain of 39 yards. Taulapapa celebrated in the end zone two plays later.
Louisville quickly answered with a two-play touchdown drive. After losing yards on first down, Tutu Atwell took a jet-sweep touch pass and dashed around the right side of the offensive line for a 77-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.
Bryce Perkins went down with an injury later in the first quarter, and the redshirt senior grabbed his right knee in pain. He left the game for two plays, but returned for Virginia’s next drive. The drive eventually stalled after Perkins left the game.
Perkins returned to action after a solid Louisville drive ended with a missed 38-yard field goal attempt from the Cardinals. The Cavaliers struggled to protect their star quarterback, which led to one of the most important sequences of the first half.
Nash Griffin smacked a 78-yard punt, which is the longest punt in the FBS this season, and pinned Louisville at its 7-yard line. The Cardinals replaced starting quarterback Micale Cunningham and put in Evan Conley, who led the team to a quick three-and-out.
Virginia received a punt at its own 47 and went 53 yards in five plays to take a 14-7 lead. The drive was punctuated by a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle from Taulapapa.
A Perkins interception in the red zone kept the Cavaliers from extending their lead before halftime, and the teams went to the break with Virginia leading 14-7.
Louisville struck first in the second half after putting Cunningham back at quarterback. He led the Cardinals on a 12-play, 89-yard touchdown drive to tie the game at 14 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
The drive ended with a two-yard rushing touchdown from Javian Hawkins after a deep pass to Atwell put the Cardinals at UVa’s two-yard line. Linebacker Jordan Mack was ejected for targeting on the drive, and he’ll miss the first half of next week’s game against North Carolina.
With both offenses slowing a bit, UVa made a massive miscue at the end of the third quarter when Joe Reed fumbled and the Cardinals recovered near Virginia’s 30-yard line. The Cardinals scored a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead on a 25-yard scamper by Cunningham with 14:22 left in the fourth quarter.
After Virginia’s offense failed to put together successful drives to even threaten scoring, Louisville iced the game with a four-play, 63-yard touchdown run to take a 28-14 lead with 2:46 remaining.
The Cavaliers’ offense proved to be the story of the second half.
Virginia’s offensive line forced Perkins to leave the pocket and scramble. He rarely found receivers open and the running game remained in neutral.
The Cavaliers added a late touchdown on a four-yard pass to Tavares Kelly Jr. with 21 seconds remaining and recovered the ensuing onside kick before eventually running out of time and losing 28-21.
It’s yet another subpar offensive performance on the road.
A week after looking like the clear-cut ACC Coastal favorite, the Cavaliers return to Charlottesville searching for answers.
