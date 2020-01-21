Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae is staying put.
After interviewing at Hawaii for the school’s open head coaching position over the weekend, according to multiple reports, Anae released a statement Tuesday and withdrew his name from the search.
“After careful consideration I am withdrawing my application for the University of Hawaii head football coach position,” Anae said. “I have been overwhelmed with the commitment by Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall and the leadership of [athletics director] Carla Williams. I am excited and energized to close out our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship.”
Anae, who came to Virginia with Mendenhall in 2016, was born in Hawaii and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Hawaii in 1986.
He served as BYU’s offensive coordinator 2005-10 before leaving the program. He worked at Arizona for two years before rejoining Mendenhall and BYU in 2013. He’s been Mendenhall’s offensive coordinator ever since.
The 61-year-old Anae led a Virginia offense that averaged 32 points and 388 yards per game last season. The Cavaliers excelled as the season progressed, averaging 447 yards per game over the final six games of the season. Those games came against solid competition, with Virginia Tech, Clemson and Florida all gracing UVa’s schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.