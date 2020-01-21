20191228_cdp_sports_orangebowl_uvapress401.JPG

Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae meets with media during an Orange Bowl press conference on Dec. 28 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae is staying put.

After interviewing at Hawaii for the school’s open head coaching position over the weekend, according to multiple reports, Anae released a statement Tuesday and withdrew his name from the search.

“After careful consideration I am withdrawing my application for the University of Hawaii head football coach position,” Anae said. “I have been overwhelmed with the commitment by Coach [Bronco] Mendenhall and the leadership of [athletics director] Carla Williams. I am excited and energized to close out our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship.”

Anae, who came to Virginia with Mendenhall in 2016, was born in Hawaii and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Hawaii in 1986.

He served as BYU’s offensive coordinator 2005-10 before leaving the program. He worked at Arizona for two years before rejoining Mendenhall and BYU in 2013. He’s been Mendenhall’s offensive coordinator ever since.

The 61-year-old Anae led a Virginia offense that averaged 32 points and 388 yards per game last season. The Cavaliers excelled as the season progressed, averaging 447 yards per game over the final six games of the season. Those games came against solid competition, with Virginia Tech, Clemson and Florida all gracing UVa’s schedule.

