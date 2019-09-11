On Friday night, the Virginia men's basketball team will raise its national championship batter during "A Night With The National Champions" at John Paul Jones Arena.
On Wednesday, the school offered a glimpse of the new banner in a video released on the men's basketball team's Twitter page.
Friday night, a new banner joins the rafters at JPJ 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/7R9GdWolLF— Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) September 11, 2019
"A Night With the National Champions" begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and will include speeches from head coach Tony Bennett and several players. Members of the program will receive their championship rings. The evening will be capped with the raising of the national championship banner into the JPJ rafters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.