The Virginia basketball team reacts on the podium after receiving the national championship trophy at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 8.

On Friday night, the Virginia men's basketball team will raise its national championship batter during "A Night With The National Champions" at John Paul Jones Arena.

On Wednesday, the school offered a glimpse of the new banner in a video released on the men's basketball team's Twitter page.

"A Night With the National Champions" begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and will include speeches from head coach Tony Bennett and several players. Members of the program will receive their championship rings. The evening will be capped with the raising of the national championship banner into the JPJ rafters.

