Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins has been named one of the 20 finalists for the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which is given to the best quarterback in college football.
The award criteria includes both on-field performance and off-field attributes. Perkins, considered one of Virginia’s leaders, has 1,341 total yards and 10 total touchdowns through five games. He’s one of only eight quarterbacks nationally with at least 150 rushing yards and a completion percentage of 66% or better.
Last season, Perkins joined Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray as the only quarterbacks to throw for 2,600 yards and rush for 900 yards.
The winner of the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award will be announced on Dec. 11.
