The Virginia women’s soccer team used a pair of goals from its senior leader to remain unbeaten with a 3-0 win over No. 12 Louisville on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.
The Cavaliers’ attack played well throughout the evening, and the defense pushed its shutout streak to an astounding 707 minutes.
“It’s definitely cool,” junior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory said. “I don’t think a lot of teams can say that they’re behind this number, but at the end of the day if we’re winning, that’s really all that matters.”
Senior forward Meghan McCool made sure the defensive effort would turn into a victory Thursday.
She added her 11th goal of the season in the 23rd minute. The ball came to McCool in the top of the box and she calmly collected herself, made a step to her left and lofted a left-footed shot over the head of Louisville goalkeeper Gabrielle Kouzelos and into the left side of the net.
“I had an opportunity to turn in the box and had more time than usual,” McCool said. “So I just hit it in the upper corner.”
Virginia (13-0-3, 5-0-3 ACC) nearly added a second goal about seven minutes later when freshman Diana Ordonez found herself in the box with a few Louisville defenders nearby. Fancy footwork gave Ordonez what appeared to be an open lane, but the Cardinals defense closed in and deflected the ball just over the goal.
Prior to UVa’s goal, Louisville (11-2-2, 4-2-2 ACC) spent some time on Virginia’s side of the field and the Cardinals forced Ivory to make a diving save. It wasn’t a challenging save, but the Cardinals looked strong in the first 15 minutes of action.
The Cavaliers pushed the issue again with 10 minutes until halftime. Rebecca Jarrett broke away from a mob in the middle of the field and was flanked by a handful of teammates with just a couple Cardinals in the vicinity on defense. As Jarrett sped down the field, she led a pass just past McCool, who eventually caught up to it and fired a shot directly into the charging goalkeeper.
McCool’s shot bounced off Zouzelos and eventually found its way to Jarrett in the left center of the box. She played a cross toward the right side of the goal but it drifted just wide. The Cavaliers led 1-0 at halftime with a 7-2 lead in shots.
After about 12 minutes of play in the second half, Virginia extended its lead. The Cavaliers added another goal off the foot of McCool, who took a pass from Ordonez in the left side of the box and lofted the ball over Kouzelos and into the goal once again for a 2-0 lead.
By scoring twice, McCool moved one goal behind Ordonez for the team lead.
Thursday night’s match marked only the third time this season Louisville allowed more than one goal to an opponent. It was only the second time it allowed three goals. The Cardinals are one of the top defensive teams in the country, and they have eight shutouts on the year.
Virginia controlled the match from start to finish, tallying 12 shots to Louisville’s two and dominating possession.
Sydney Zandi scored the team’s third goal in the final 10 seconds of the match to add an exclamation point on a dominating performance. The Cavaliers are obviously undefeated during their shutout streak, but they have had two scoreless draws. Coming through with three goals in consecutive matches — Virginia beat Notre Dame 3-0 last time out — is a positive moving forward.
“I thought our decision-making in attack was good and more consistent than it’s been,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said.
The Cavaliers look to keep their shutout streak and undefeated season alive Sunday when they host Boston College at 1 p.m.
