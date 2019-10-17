To celebrate the 150th year of college football, Virginia and Duke will sport special helmet decals for Saturday’s game at Scott Stadium.
The altered look was announced Thursday via social media.
The decals feature “150” in numerical form with a football piercing through the bottom of the number. Virginia’s helmet for Saturday’s game is white with small blue and orange stripes across the top, while Duke will wear a black helmet. UVa’s decal is blue with an orange outline. Duke’s decal is blue with a white outline.
A social media video released Wednesday featured a brief conversation between Duke coach David Cutcliffe and UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall. The coaches discussed celebrating 150 years of college football this Saturday.
“I think we both feel privileged to be a part of the game and to celebrate college football,” Mendenhall said.
Mendenhall hinted at a uniform change as part of the celebration. That came true with Thursday’s announcement.
“I’m not always looking forward to playing you guys,” Cutcliffe joked. “But I’m looking forward to celebrating together 150 years of college football.”
Duke and UVa square off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.