The Virginia’s men’s basketball team’s 2019 schedule is set.
The Cavaliers had previously announced their 10-game nonconference slate and season-opening conference tilt, but the full regular-season schedule is now set in stone.
The defending national champions open at Syracuse on Nov. 6 in a game that will be televised on the ACC Network. From there, UVa faces 10 nonconference foes with a home conference matchup against North Carolina sprinkled in on Dec. 7.
The nonconference showdowns are headlined by a Dec. 4 road matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Purdue and Virginia dazzled fans during last season’s NCAA Tournament, as the Wahoos used a Mamadi Diakite buzzer beater to force overtime. The Cavaliers took advantage of the extra five minutes, outscoring the Boilermakers by five and advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 1984.
Nonconference play ends on Dec. 29 when UVa hosts Navy. The Cavaliers then move into solely conference games on Jan. 4 when rival Virginia Tech comes to Charlottesville. Key conference matchups include:
North Carolina at Virginia on Dec. 7
Virginia at Louisville on Feb. 8
Virginia at North Carolina on Feb. 15
Duke at Virginia on Feb. 29
Louisville at Virginia on March 7
Twelve of Virginia’s games will take place on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The Cavaliers’ Jan. 20 game at N.C. State is that week’s ACC Big Monday game. Six games, including the season opener at Syracuse and the Dec. 7 matchup with North Carolina, will be televised on the ACC Network.
For the first time, the schedule features 20 conference games.
The 10 out-of-conference contests give the Cavaliers 30 regular-season games before jumping into ACC Tournament play.
Virginia plays home-and-away games against Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. UVa hosts Clemson, Duke, N.C. State and Notre Dame, while it only plays Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest on the road.
The schedule works out favorably for UVa, as its four road-only opponents all finished in the bottom six of the ACC last season.
