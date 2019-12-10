The Touchdown Club of Richmond announced Tuesday that Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall has been named the 2019 Bobby Ross Coach of the Year.
Mendenhall also won the award, which goes to the top Division I football coach in the commonwealth of Virginia, last season.
The fourth-year head coach led Virginia to a 9-4 record this season, and the Cavaliers have a chance to secure a 10-win season on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl against the Florida Gators. Mendenhall led his team to marquee wins over Florida State and Virginia Tech this season, and the Cavaliers earned the ACC Coastal Division title for the first time in program history.
Despite falling to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, Virginia qualified for a New Year’s Six Bowl and finished with a No. 24 ranking in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The ranking marked the first time since the inception of the College Football Playoff that UVa has appeared in the final ranking.
Since starting 8-17 in his first two seasons, Mendenhall is 17-9 in the past two years. He’s helped turn around a program that was at the bottom of the ACC when he arrived.
Mendenhall will join Bryce Perkins and Joe Reed at Sunday’s Dudley/Lanier Award Banquet. The Touchdown Club of Richmond named Perkins the Offensive Back of the Year, and Reed earned Specialist of the Year honors. Perkins also is a finalist for the Dudley Award, which is given to the top Division I player in the commonwealth. Perkins won the award last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.