The Virginia football team came into the season focused on spending more time in opposing backfields and racking up a few more sacks and tackles for a loss.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall calls them “havoc plays,” and they’ve been an essential part of every game plan he has put together, dating back to his days at BYU.
“If you look back at our history, I’m not sure there are many teams that rely on them more,” Mendenhall said. “They are essential for our defense and for our program to achieve the goals we’ve set.”
At BYU in 2015, Mendenhall took over the defensive play-calling duties and the defense ranked No. 5 in the nation with 40 sacks, added 98 tackles for a loss and finished the season 9-4. The year before, the Cougars ranked No. 70 with just 27 sacks.
In 2007, BYU finished 11-2 for the second year in a row thanks in large part to 32 sacks and 80 tackles for a loss. In 2012, the Cougars rode 32 sacks and 90 tackles for a loss to an 8-5 record and a dominant bowl win over San Diego State.
That trend has continued at Virginia.
Mendenhall’s first team, which went 2-10 in 2016, produced just 25 sacks and 66 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Those numbers grew the following year to 28 and 70, respectively, and actually took a little dip last fall with 26 sacks and 62 tackles for a loss.
Through three games this season, No. 21 Virginia (3-0) has 14 sacks, which is tied with No. 1 Clemson and No. 6 Ohio State for the second most in the country. Florida leads the nation with 16. The Cavaliers’ 28 tackles for a loss rank No. 8 among FBS teams.
Virginia is well on its way to creating the most havoc plays in a season during the Mendenhall era, and if history is any indication, that bodes well for what looks like is shaping up to be one the Cavaliers’ most successful seasons in recent memory.
“It’s an honor and a privilege any time [co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell] sends us after the quarterback,” inside linebacker Zane Zandier said. “Every time, you want to finish the job and get him down.”
Some of the defensive front seven’s success can be attributed to experience. It’s only members who didn’t see extended playing time last year are defensive end Richard Burney, who missed most of the season with a medical condition, outside linebacker Noah Taylor, who played sparingly, and nose guard Jowon Briggs, who was still in high school.
“Everyone knows their job and their assignment,” inside linebacker Jordan Mack said. “It’s just about going out and executing every play.”
Some of it, especially on the defensive line, is thanks to added depth, which has allowed the coaching staff to actually rotate players. Virginia finished last season with just four healthy defensive linemen.
“The plan is to keep everyone as fresh as possible to allow us, as a front, to play hard and give the most effort we can,” said Eli Hanback, the most experienced member of the Cavaliers’ front seven. “The goal of any rotation is for the guys coming in to be as good as the guys they’re replacing. I think we have that and I think it has been very beneficial.”
Hanback said the added depth isn’t just keep guys fresh. It’s also a motivating factor.
“We’re nowhere near where we need to be, but I think rotating keeps guys hungry, knowing that everyone is getting reps and your reps are a little limited,” Hanback said.
During his first two years in Charlottesville, Mendenhall talked a lot about building enough depth to substitute at will. In year four, the Cavaliers are getting there and they’re creating plenty of havoc.
“Havoc or disruption is something most offenses don’t want to see,” he said. “It disrupts the timing, disrupts the recognition and it disrupts all the things that the offenses now in the RPO system are based on. Yeah, there is an intentional effort based on what opponent it is, but the depth and freshness of our players is helping.”
Old Dominion (1-1) — which comes to Scott Stadium on Saturday night — has given up six sacks through its first two games of the season.
